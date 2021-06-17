checkAd

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Annual Meeting Results

17.06.2021, 23:00  |   |   |   

Office Properties Income Trust (Nasdaq: OPI) today announced the results of its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which was held earlier today, as follows.

William A. Lamkin was re-elected as an Independent Trustee. The final tabulation of the percentage of shareholders’ votes cast for this Trustee is as follows:

Independent Trustee

 

Percentage of Shares Voted – For

William A. Lamkin

 

96.1%

Elena B. Poptodorova was re-elected as an Independent Trustee. The final tabulation of the percentage of shareholders’ votes cast for this Trustee is as follows:

Independent Trustee

 

Percentage of Shares Voted – For

Elena B. Poptodorova

 

71.0%

Shareholders voted to approve executive compensation by means of an advisory vote:

Proposal

 

Percentage of Shares Voted – For

Approval of Executive Compensation

 

93.3%

Shareholders ratified the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as OPI’s independent auditors for the 2021 fiscal year:

Proposal

 

Percentage of Shares Voted – For

Ratification of Independent Auditors

 

99.0%

In addition, OPI’s Board of Trustees elected Jennifer B. Clark as a Managing Trustee, effective immediately. Ms. Clark was elected to fill the vacancy caused by the resignation by David M. Blackman and will serve the remainder of Mr. Blackman’s term until she stands for election at the 2023 annual meeting. With the election of Ms. Clark, OPI’s Board is now 50% comprised of women.

Ms. Clark is Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR) and The RMR Group LLC and a member of the RMR Executive Operating Committee. Ms. Clark has been a Managing Director of RMR since 2018. Ms. Clark is responsible for all legal matters affecting the RMR client companies. Ms. Clark serves on the Boards of Five Star Senior Living Inc. (Nasdaq: FVE) and Sonesta International Hotels Corporation (Private).

Office Properties Income Trust is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.
No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.

Wertpapier


