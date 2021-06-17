checkAd

Julie Caperton Named Head of Wells Fargo Private Bank for Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management (WIM)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced Julie Caperton as head of Wells Fargo Private Bank, a division of Wealth & Investment Management (WIM). This is in addition to Caperton’s current role as head of the Banking, Lending & Trust Center of Excellence for WIM. Caperton will continue to report to Barry Sommers, head of WIM.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210617005878/en/

Julie Caperton (Photo: Wells Fargo)

As head of The Private Bank, Caperton will be responsible for leading growth in the high net worth and ultra-high net worth segments. She will work closely with regional leaders across the country to drive the strategy for the business.

“Julie is already responsible for our cross-WIM platform for banking, lending, and trust products, and is in the perfect position to help us grow The Private Bank,” said Sommers. “I have seen firsthand her dedication and passion in working with our advisors and clients, while always promoting a culture of strong risk management.”

Caperton has been with Wells Fargo and its predecessor organizations for almost 20 years. Prior to joining WIM in 2019 she led the Corporate Development team, responsible for mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, and strategic investments across the enterprise. She was also head of Asset-Backed Finance and Corporate Trust Services within Corporate & Investment Banking. She started her financial services career with Wells Fargo in 2002 as head of structured products in the Legal division. Before joining Wells Fargo, Caperton was in private law practice with Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft where she served as a securities law and structured finance attorney.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to lead The Private Bank and work more closely with some of the industry’s brightest and most talented advisors serving our clients,” said Caperton. “Our goal as an organization is to meet and exceed our clients’ needs, while operating with high risk management standards. I’m confident that my deep product knowledge, strong risk credentials, and client experience will help our team reach new heights in this business.”

Caperton received bachelor’s degrees in English and history from Syracuse University, and a juris doctorate from Wake Forest University. She has been named multiple times to the American Banker “Most Powerful Women in Banking” list, and in 2020 was an honoree in the magazine’s “Most Powerful Women to Watch” list.

Disclaimer

