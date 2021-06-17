checkAd

IBEX Reports Results for the Third Quarter and the Nine Months Ended April 30, 2021

MONTRÉAL, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBEX Technologies Inc. (“IBEX” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: IBT) today reported its financial results for the nine months ended April 30, 2021.

“As predicted, sales in constant dollars ($US) decreased this quarter vs year ago (-4%) which, combined with a 9% negative change in currency, translated to a 13% decline in Canadian dollars for the quarter. Despite this decrease, year to date we are running five percent higher than last year,” said Paul Baehr, IBEX President & CEO. In addition, our cash and net working capital increased vs. the previous quarter and same quarter year ago.

“We expect further softening in revenues next quarter as customers adjust inventories and thus full fiscal year sales are likely to be lower than last year. Consequently, we anticipate that Fiscal 2021 EBITDA will not reach the same level as F2020”.

Note: All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. The Company’s audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended July 31, 2020 and the accompanying notes and the related management’s discussion and analysis is found on the Company’s website at www.ibex.ca or under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL 2021

Revenues for the quarter ended April 30, 2021 totaled $1,467,665 and were down by $211,744 (12.6%) from $1,679,409 in the same period of the prior year with currency changes having a negative impact. Sales in constant dollars ($US) declined 4%.

Expenses before taxes were $1,134,111, up $81,139 vs $1,052,972 in the comparable per year ago, tracing mainly to a foreign exchange negative variance and development expenses relating to DiaMaze. These increases were offset mainly by a decrease in expenses due to the impact of the sale of our Iowa production facility in June 2020 and the receipt of the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS).

The company recorded net earnings of $333,509 down $292,928 (vs. net earnings of $626,437 on a comparable basis in Fiscal 2020).

The decrease in revenues and increase in expenses led to the Company recording an EBITDA of $432,317 versus $769,335 in the same period year ago.

It should be noted that “EBITDA” (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation & Amortization) is not a performance measure defined by IFRS, but we, as well as investors and analysts, consider that this performance measure facilitates the evaluation of our ongoing operations and our ability to generate cash flows to fund our cash requirements, including our capital expenditures program. Note that our definition of this measure may differ from the ones used by other public corporations.

