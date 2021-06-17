LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. Announces it Will Release its First Quarter of 2021 Financial Results and Second Quarter Financial Update and File its Form 10Q for the Period Ending March 31, 2021, on Tuesday, June 29, 2021

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (“LMP” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LMPX), an e-commerce and facilities-based automotive retailer in the United States, today announced that it will release its first quarter of 2021 financial results and second quarter financial update and file its Form 10Q for the period ending March 31, 2021, on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. As a result of filing its Form 10Q for the period ending March 31, 2021, the Company will regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

What:

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

When:

Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Time:

4:30 p.m. ET

Live Call:

1-877-407-3982; International: 1-201-493-6780.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Tuesday, July 13th 2021, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 and entering passcode 13720698.

ABOUT LMP AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS, INC.

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) is a growth company with a long-term plan to profitably consolidate and partner with automotive dealership groups in the United States. We offer a wide array of products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle, including new and used vehicles, finance and insurance products and automotive repair and maintenance.

Our proprietary e-commerce technology and strategy are designed to disrupt the industry by leveraging our experienced teams, growing selection of owned inventories and physical logistics network. We seek to provide customers with a seamless experience both online and in person. Our physical logistics network enables us to provide convenient free delivery points for customers and provide services throughout the entire ownership life cycle. We use digital technologies to lower our customer acquisition costs, achieve operational efficiencies and generate additional revenues. Our unique growth model generates significant cash flows, which funds our innovation and expansion into new geographical markets, along with strategically building out dealership networks, creating personal transportation solutions that consumers desire.