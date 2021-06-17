checkAd

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Mailing of Circular for Special Meeting of Unitholders to Consider Privatization Transaction and Provides Update to Transaction Consideration

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.06.2021, 23:12  |  23   |   |   

BROOKFIELD NEWS, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (Nasdaq: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) announced today the mailing of a management information circular (the “Circular”) and related meeting and proxy materials to unitholders in connection with the upcoming special meeting of unitholders. The meeting is called to consider Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s (“BAM”) acquisition of all of the limited partnership units of BPY (the “transaction”). In accordance with the terms of the interim order of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) obtained on June 7, 2021, the special meeting will be held virtually on July 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time) via live audio webcast. BPY unitholders can access the meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BPY2021. Only BPY unitholders of record as of the close of business on June 8, 2021, the record date set for the meeting, will be entitled to vote their units at the meeting. Details on how to vote and how to participate at the meeting via the live webcast are contained in the Circular.

As previously announced, in connection with the transaction and subject to pro-ration, BPY unitholders had the ability to elect to receive, per BPY unit, $18.17 in cash, 0.3979 of a BAM class A limited voting share (“BAM shares”), or 0.7268 of a BPY preferred unit with a liquidation preference of $25.00 per unit.

On June 8, 2021, BAM announced that it has set June 18, 2021 as the record date for the previously announced special dividend of class A exchangeable limited voting shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (“Brookfield Reinsurance”). On June 28, 2021, the holders of BAM shares of record as of June 18, 2021 will be entitled to receive one class A exchangeable limited voting share of Brookfield Reinsurance for every 145 BAM shares held.

Consequently, in accordance with the arrangement agreement signed in connection with the transaction and subject to pro-ration, BPY unitholders will now have the ability to elect to receive, per BPY unit, $18.17 in cash, 0.4006 of a BAM share, or 0.7268 of a BPY preferred unit with a liquidation preference of $25.00 per unit.

The distribution rate for the new BPY preferred units to be issued in the transaction will be 6.25% per annum, or $0.390625 per quarter. Distributions on the BPY preferred units are cumulative from the date of original issue – which will be the closing date of the transaction – and will be payable quarterly in arrears on the last day of March, June, September and December when, and if declared by the board of directors of the general partner of BPY. The new BPY preferred units will carry a 60-year maturity term from the date of original issue.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Mailing of Circular for Special Meeting of Unitholders to Consider Privatization Transaction and Provides Update to Transaction Consideration BROOKFIELD NEWS, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (Nasdaq: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) announced today the mailing of a management information circular (the “Circular”) and related meeting and proxy materials to unitholders …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
Rich Geruson, NexOptic Chairman, Announces NexOptic Receives its 2nd Patent Notice of Allowance ...
Conduent and its CIO Mark Prout Win Gold Stevie Award for Leading Through Digital Disruption
Monument beginnt mit der Exploration im Murchison-Goldprojekt
Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. Announces Nasdaq Uplisting and Pricing of $10.0 Million Public ...
Labrador Gold Doubles Number of Drill Rigs to Four and Increases Drilling Program to 50,000 Metres ...
Suncor Energy and Terra Nova co-owners reach Agreement in Principle on Terra Nova
Cellect Biotechnology Files Registration Statement in Connection with Proposed Strategic Merger ...
Titel
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
02/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces early close of the Offering of new shares
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus