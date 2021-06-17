Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. Announces Receipt of All Required Approvals for the Acquisition of Landmark Bancorp, Inc.

DUNMORE, Pa., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FDBC) (“Fidelity”), the parent bank holding company of The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank (“Fidelity Bank”), a Pennsylvania state-chartered, FDIC-insured community bank and trust company headquartered in Dunmore, PA, announced today that the shareholders of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (“Landmark”) have overwhelmingly approved the previously announced proposed acquisition of Landmark by a subsidiary of Fidelity with over 77% of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of Landmark voting in favor of the proposed transaction.



In addition, Fidelity announced the receipt of all required regulatory approvals or waivers for Fidelity’s proposed acquisition of Landmark and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Landmark Community Bank. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation has approved the Bank Merger Act application to merge Landmark Community Bank with and into The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank (the “bank merger”). The Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities has approved the merger of Landmark with and into a subsidiary of Fidelity and the bank merger. The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia has granted Fidelity a waiver in regard to its merger application requirements.

The mergers of Landmark with and into a subsidiary of Fidelity and Landmark Community Bank with and into Fidelity Bank are expected to be completed on July 1, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc.

