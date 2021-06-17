checkAd

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. Announces Receipt of All Required Approvals for the Acquisition of Landmark Bancorp, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.06.2021, 23:00  |  20   |   |   

DUNMORE, Pa., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FDBC) (“Fidelity”), the parent bank holding company of The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank (“Fidelity Bank”), a Pennsylvania state-chartered, FDIC-insured community bank and trust company headquartered in Dunmore, PA, announced today that the shareholders of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (“Landmark”) have overwhelmingly approved the previously announced proposed acquisition of Landmark by a subsidiary of Fidelity with over 77% of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of Landmark voting in favor of the proposed transaction.

In addition, Fidelity announced the receipt of all required regulatory approvals or waivers for Fidelity’s proposed acquisition of Landmark and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Landmark Community Bank. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation has approved the Bank Merger Act application to merge Landmark Community Bank with and into The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank (the “bank merger”). The Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities has approved the merger of Landmark with and into a subsidiary of Fidelity and the bank merger. The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia has granted Fidelity a waiver in regard to its merger application requirements.

The mergers of Landmark with and into a subsidiary of Fidelity and Landmark Community Bank with and into Fidelity Bank are expected to be completed on July 1, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank have built a strong history as trusted financial advisors to the clients served by Fidelity Bank, which has built a strong history as a locally owned and operated community bank. Serving the individuals, families, and businesses for over 119 years within the Northeastern and Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania, there are 20 branch offices along with Fidelity Bank Wealth Management offices in Schuylkill County. A full-service, 24-hour, 7 day a week Customer Care Center serves as a virtual branch, accepting and assisting those clients who prefer to open accounts and transact business via telephone, chat or online. Additionally, Fidelity Bank offers a full-service Wealth Management Division, a Mortgage Center, and an array of personal and business banking products and services.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. Announces Receipt of All Required Approvals for the Acquisition of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. DUNMORE, Pa., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FDBC) (“Fidelity”), the parent bank holding company of The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank (“Fidelity Bank”), a Pennsylvania state-chartered, FDIC-insured …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
Rich Geruson, NexOptic Chairman, Announces NexOptic Receives its 2nd Patent Notice of Allowance ...
Conduent and its CIO Mark Prout Win Gold Stevie Award for Leading Through Digital Disruption
Monument beginnt mit der Exploration im Murchison-Goldprojekt
Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. Announces Nasdaq Uplisting and Pricing of $10.0 Million Public ...
Labrador Gold Doubles Number of Drill Rigs to Four and Increases Drilling Program to 50,000 Metres ...
Suncor Energy and Terra Nova co-owners reach Agreement in Principle on Terra Nova
Cellect Biotechnology Files Registration Statement in Connection with Proposed Strategic Merger ...
Titel
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
02/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces early close of the Offering of new shares
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus