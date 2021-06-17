ROHM Introduces Industry-first AC/DC Converter ICs in a Surface Mount Package with Built-in 1700V SiC MOSFET

An auxiliary power supply is an essential and vital part of industrial applications to deliver different DC voltage levels for gate drivers and control units. By applying existing Si MOSFET devices, the designer cannot achieve higher efficiency or increased output power because of the higher losses of Si devices. Existing solutions require a heatsink and additional components which increase both the losses of the devices and system size by requiring additional space. To design an auxiliary power supply with existing Si devices is also expensive because of a larger Bill of Materials (BOM).

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor today introduced the industry’s first * AC/DC converter ICs with a built-in 1700V SiC MOSFET ( BM2SC12xFP2-LBZ ) in the TO263-7L package. The devices are optimized for industrial applications focusing on auxiliary power supplies for street lamps, commercial air-conditioning systems, general-purpose inverters and AC servo drives.

ROHM’s BM2SC12xFP2-LBZ power ICs are Quasi-resonant (QR) AC/DC converters with an integrated 1700V SiC MOSFET in a single compact surface mount package (TO263-7L). These ICs are the right fit and best-in-class for industrial auxiliary power supply solutions in terms of efficiency, shortening design time, simplifying the circuitry and reducing additional components by offering an integrated solution. These ICs also increase product reliability by minimizing the risk of component failure.

When used in 400VAC, 48W auxiliary power supplies, besides enabling automatic board mounting that was not previously possible, the number of external parts can be significantly reduced compared with standard configurations – from 12 parts plus a heatsink to just one.

At the same time, adopting an SiC MOSFET improves power efficiency by up to 5% and minimizes the risk of component failure. This makes it possible to dramatically increase reliability and energy savings in industrial equipment, while significantly reducing mounting area and costs.

Design Support

ROHM’s Evaluation board BM2SC123FP2-EVK-001 for the BM2SC12xFP2-LBZ is available to support designers. This board delivers power up to 48W at 400VAC without a heatsink. Evaluation board test results show the output voltage (24V) is constant and independent from input voltage.

ROHM is committed to continuing to develop advanced analog control ICs and power semiconductors, such as SiC devices, while providing optimized solutions that contribute to greater energy savings and performance in industrial equipment.

AC/DC Converter IC with Built-In SiC MOSFET Lineup

Please refer to the product table or click here.

Application Examples

General-purpose inverters

Manufacturing equipment

Industrial lighting (i.e., streetlamps)

AC servos

Robots

PLCs (Programmable Logic Controllers)

Commercial air conditioners

The BM2SC12xFP2-LBZ device is optimized for auxiliary power supply circuits handling indicators, fans, relays, and PLCs in 400VAC industrial equipment.

Pricing & Availability

IC: $7.20/unit (samples, excluding tax)

Evaluation board (BM2SC123FP2-EVK-001): $238.80/unit

Sales launch date: Samples available now; mass production October 2021

Online distributors: Digi-Key, Mouser, and Farnell (scheduled for release by additional online distributors)

For more information, please visit www.rohm.com.

*ROHM study, June 17, 2021

Attachments

CONTACT: Travis Moench ROHM Semiconductor 858.625.3600 tmoench@rohmsemiconductor.com Heather Savage BWW Communications 720.295.0260 heather.savage@bwwcomms.com