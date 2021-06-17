Zimtu Capital Announces Initiation of Coverage by Fundamental Research Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXV:ZC)(FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") is pleased to announce that Fundamental Research Corp., ("Fundamental") has launched coverage of the Company with the publication of an …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXV:ZC)(FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") is pleased to announce that Fundamental Research Corp., ("Fundamental") has launched coverage of the Company with the publication of an independent report on Zimtu Capital. The inaugural report, which will be distributed first to Fundamental's paid subscribers then to the general public next week, includes an overview of Zimtu's business model, financial insights into the Company, and a price target for Zimtu's stock. A PDF copy of the report from Fundamental is currently available for download from Zimtu's company website by shareholders and other stakeholders. Three follow-up reports will be prepared and published by Fundamental over the next twelve months. These subsequent reports will feature on commodities strongly featured in Zimtu's investment portfolio, namely copper/gold, battery metals, and green technologies.