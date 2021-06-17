checkAd

Zimtu Capital Announces Initiation of Coverage by Fundamental Research Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXV:ZC)(FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") is pleased to announce that Fundamental Research Corp., ("Fundamental") has launched coverage of the Company with the publication of an …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXV:ZC)(FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") is pleased to announce that Fundamental Research Corp., ("Fundamental") has launched coverage of the Company with the publication of an independent report on Zimtu Capital. The inaugural report, which will be distributed first to Fundamental's paid subscribers then to the general public next week, includes an overview of Zimtu's business model, financial insights into the Company, and a price target for Zimtu's stock.

A PDF copy of the report from Fundamental is currently available for download from Zimtu's company website by shareholders and other stakeholders. Three follow-up reports will be prepared and published by Fundamental over the next twelve months. These subsequent reports will feature on commodities strongly featured in Zimtu's investment portfolio, namely copper/gold, battery metals, and green technologies.

In support of this coverage Zimtu is hosting an investor presentation next Thursday June 24th, beginning at 10:00 AM PDT (Vancouver) featuring guest analyst Mr. Sid Rajeev, Fundamental's Vice President - Research. To RSVP please visit the Events page on Zimtu's website.

About Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research Corp. is one of the largest independent research houses in the world, with a 17-year track record of covering 550+ companies. The company is a premier research firm that has ranked in the Top Ten in independent third-party evaluations of its research. For more information on Fundamental Research Corp., visit www.researchfrc.com.

About Zimtu Capital Corp.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that aspires to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and Frankfurt under symbol "ZCT1". For more information, please visit https://www.zimtu.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.

"David Hodge"
David Hodge
President & Director
Phone: 604.681.1568

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

