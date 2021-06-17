TELUS recognized as Canada’s fastest Internet provider for 2nd consecutive year

PCMag recognized TELUS as the speed leader among all major ISPs across Canada, noting TELUS expanded the gap between their speeds and those of their peers by a wide margin this year

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canadians continue to rely more than ever on strong, reliable Internet networks for work, remote learning, virtual healthcare, entertainment, and staying connected, TELUS was named the fastest Internet service provider (ISP) in Canada by New York-based PCMag 1 for the second year in a row. PCMag recognized TELUS as the speed leader among all major ISPs across Canada, noting we expanded the gap between our speeds and those of our peers by a wide margin this year – a feat made possible by the TELUS PureFibre network, which is the largest 100 per cent pure fibre-to-the-premise network in Western Canada. At 940 Mbps, TELUS PureFibre’s top upload speed is more than 9 times faster than the upload speeds of other widely available plans in Western Canada.