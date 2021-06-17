TELUS recognized as Canada’s fastest Internet provider for 2nd consecutive year
PCMag recognized TELUS as the speed leader among all major ISPs across Canada, noting TELUS expanded the gap between their speeds and those of their peers by a wide margin this year
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canadians continue to rely more than ever on strong, reliable Internet networks for work, remote learning, virtual healthcare, entertainment, and staying connected, TELUS was named the fastest Internet service provider (ISP) in Canada by New York-based PCMag1 for the second year in a row. PCMag recognized TELUS as the speed leader among all major ISPs across Canada, noting we expanded the gap between our speeds and those of our peers by a wide margin this year – a feat made possible by the TELUS PureFibre network, which is the largest 100 per cent pure fibre-to-the-premise network in Western Canada. At 940 Mbps, TELUS PureFibre’s top upload speed is more than 9 times faster than the upload speeds of other widely available plans in Western Canada.
“This achievement from U.S.-based PCMag recognizes our Canadian network superiority, and solidifies the strength of TELUS’ networks across the country, particularly during a time when Canadians have increasingly relied on internet and mobile networks to work and learn remotely and stay connected to loved ones and vital information,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, TELUS. “This acknowledgement confirms that TELUS provides Canadians with the fastest Internet speeds and fastest wireless speeds in Canada, and we are incredibly proud of this international recognition for empowering Canadians to be connected to economic, educational, health and social resources when it matters most.”
Since 2000, TELUS has invested nearly $240 billion in network infrastructure, spectrum, and operations to enhance the coverage, speed, and reliability of its world-class networks and connect customers from coast to coast. Here are some of the ways TELUS is supporting our customers, team members and Canadians to bring world-class connectivity across the country:
- Through the Covid-19 pandemic, our world-leading networks accommodated a significant surge in demand, including a 120% increase in text, photo, and video messages; a 40% surge in Internet
usage; a 60% increase in average monthly call volumes; and a 26% increase in TV viewing.
- Over the next three years, TELUS has committed to investing an additional $54 billion in infrastructure and operations across the country to further support Canadians through the Covid-19
pandemic and the country’s economic recovery.
