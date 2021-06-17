checkAd

Pegasus Resources Closes Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pegasus Resources Inc. (TSX-V: PEGA; Frankfurt – OQS2, OTC/Pink Sheet symbol SLTFF) (the “Company” or “Pegasus”) is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated May 14, 2021, the Company has closed its non-brokered private placement. The Company issued 9,845,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $492,250. Each Unit is comprised of one common share ("Share") and one transferable common share purchase warrant of the Company ("Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Share for a 24-month period from the closing date at an exercise price of $0.10 per Share.

Proceeds raised will be used for advancing the Company’s Millionara property in Nevada and the Golden property near Golden B.C., as well as for general working capital.

Finders’ fees of $24,180 cash and 483,600 finders’ warrants were paid to arm’s length parties.
These warrants entitle the holders to purchase one Share for a 24-month period from the closing date at an exercise price of $0.10 per Share.

Shares issued pursuant to the private placement and any Shares issued upon the exercise of Warrants or finders’ warrants will be subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date in accordance with applicable securities laws of Canada.

About Pegasus Resources Inc.
Pegasus Resources Inc. is a diversified Junior Canadian Mineral Exploration Company with a focus on zinc and base metal properties in North America. The Company is also actively pursuing the right opportunity in other resources to enhance shareholder value. For additional information please visit the Company at www.pegasusresourcesinc.com or contact Charles Desjardins at charles@pegasusresourcesinc.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Charles Desjardins
President and Director
Pegasus Resources Inc.
700 – 838 West Hastings Street
Vancouver, BC V6C 0A6
PH: 1-604-369-8973
E: info@pegasusresourcesinc.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements
Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning the Company’s plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “expects” and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company’s future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.





