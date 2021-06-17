Mynaric opens serial production facility for laser communication products and announces 2,000 units per year production rate target

Munich, June 17, 2021 - Mynaric (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: M0Y, ISIN: DE000A0JCY11) has today celebrated the opening of its first dedicated serial production facility designed to produce laser communication equipment for the aerospace sector at scale. During the event, Mynaric announced a 2,000 units per year production rate target for its new serial production facility, substantially increasing previously announced targeted production capacity.

The newly opened production facility is located in the immediate vicinity of Mynaric's headquarters at the special research airport Oberpfaffenhofen near Munich, Germany. Its size, layout and processes have been set up with a specific focus on scalable production adaptable to the dynamic development expected from the laser communications market and demand across distinct market verticals. Lean manufacturing principles drove the design of the 1,600m² facility whose part flow, workstations, final assembly, and testing capabilities are optimized for efficiency and high throughput production. The facility will be operated with up to three 8-hour shifts to achieve the intended production target creating around 200 jobs along the way.

With the opening of the new production facility Mynaric continues to execute its strategy to build industrial capabilities required for the large volume deployment of laser communication products in proliferated aerospace networks. Mynaric follows a unique approach to supply chain and procurement focused on the reduction of critical supplier dependencies and risks associated to production ramp-up while maintaining its competitive advantages and securing its market position. This unique approach to supply chain and procurement sees Mynaric products utilizing a combination of: