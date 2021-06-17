checkAd

DGAP-News Mynaric opens serial production facility for laser communication products and announces 2,000 units per year production rate target

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
17.06.2021, 23:55  |  27   |   |   

DGAP-News: Mynaric AG / Key word(s): Market launch/Real Estate
Mynaric opens serial production facility for laser communication products and announces 2,000 units per year production rate target

17.06.2021 / 23:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, June 17, 2021 - Mynaric (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: M0Y, ISIN: DE000A0JCY11) has today celebrated the opening of its first dedicated serial production facility designed to produce laser communication equipment for the aerospace sector at scale. During the event, Mynaric announced a 2,000 units per year production rate target for its new serial production facility, substantially increasing previously announced targeted production capacity.

The newly opened production facility is located in the immediate vicinity of Mynaric's headquarters at the special research airport Oberpfaffenhofen near Munich, Germany. Its size, layout and processes have been set up with a specific focus on scalable production adaptable to the dynamic development expected from the laser communications market and demand across distinct market verticals. Lean manufacturing principles drove the design of the 1,600m² facility whose part flow, workstations, final assembly, and testing capabilities are optimized for efficiency and high throughput production. The facility will be operated with up to three 8-hour shifts to achieve the intended production target creating around 200 jobs along the way.

With the opening of the new production facility Mynaric continues to execute its strategy to build industrial capabilities required for the large volume deployment of laser communication products in proliferated aerospace networks. Mynaric follows a unique approach to supply chain and procurement focused on the reduction of critical supplier dependencies and risks associated to production ramp-up while maintaining its competitive advantages and securing its market position. This unique approach to supply chain and procurement sees Mynaric products utilizing a combination of:

Seite 1 von 4
Mynaric Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Mynaric AG
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Mynaric opens serial production facility for laser communication products and announces 2,000 units per year production rate target DGAP-News: Mynaric AG / Key word(s): Market launch/Real Estate Mynaric opens serial production facility for laser communication products and announces 2,000 units per year production rate target 17.06.2021 / 23:55 The issuer is solely responsible …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE ...
DGAP-Adhoc: 468 SPAC I SE: 468 SPAC I SE and Boxine GmbH executed Letter of Intent concerning a potential ...
EQS-Adhoc: Schindler commits to science-based targets as it steps up climate action
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: MyHammer Holding AG; Bieter: HomeAdvisor GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: Kuros Biosciences to present at upcoming U.S. spine conferences
DGAP-Adhoc: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Public tender offer to buy back outstanding 2022, 2023 and 2024 bonds
DGAP-DD: Vonovia SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Öffentliches Rückkaufangebot von ausstehenden Anleihen 2022, 2023 und ...
DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA raises the bar in mechanical engineering industry: Net-zero ...
DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA setzt Maßstab im Maschinen- und Anlagenbau: ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Vor Reiseantritt bequem Gepäck einchecken und PCR-Test machen: CENTOGENE, Lufthansa und Fraport ...
DGAP-News: Corestate stemmt Finanzierung von Kauf und Entwicklung des „FÜRST' Projekts am ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM AG schließt Kaufvertrag über Mehrheitserwerb der digitalen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SNP Confirms Talks on the Acquisition of Software Specialist Datavard
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG übernimmt Business Keeper GmbH
DGAP-News: Sixt SE: SIXT schaltet einen Gang höher und investiert in Netzwerk, Technologie und Produkte, ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
Aussichtsreiche Uranmineralisierung bei Megawatts Selteneerdmetall-Projekte in Australien
DGAP-News: sino AG: Beteiligungsunternehmen Trade Republic Bank GmbH schließt Series C unter Führung von ...
DGAP-News: UMT AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Jahreszahlen 2020: Umsatz und Ergebnis signifikant verbessert - ...
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.06.21
DGAP-News: Mynaric eröffnet Fertigungsstätte für die Serienproduktion von Laserkommunikationsprodukten und kündigt Ziel einer Produktionskapazität von 2.000 Einheiten pro Jahr an (deutsch)
17.06.21
DGAP-News: Mynaric eröffnet Fertigungsstätte für die Serienproduktion von Laserkommunikationsprodukten und kündigt Ziel einer Produktionskapazität von 2.000 Einheiten pro Jahr an
10.06.21
Aktien-Tipp Space-Aktien: "In der luft- und raumfahrtgestützten Laserkommunikation hat jetzt die industrielle Phase begonnen"
26.05.21
DGAP-News: Mynaric demonstriert als erstes Unternehmen den OISL-Standard der US-amerikanischen Space Development Agency (deutsch)
26.05.21
DGAP-News: Mynaric becomes first company to successfully demonstrate OISL standard of U.S. Space Development Agency
26.05.21
DGAP-News: Mynaric demonstriert als erstes Unternehmen den OISL-Standard der US-amerikanischen Space Development Agency
20.05.21
Mynaric: Cloud Constellation wird Kunde
20.05.21
DGAP-News: Mynaric and Cloud Constellation arbeiten zusammen und unterzeichnen MoU zu SpaceBelt - Cloud Constellations LEO-Netzwerk für weltraumbasierte, sichere Cloud-Datenspeicherung (deutsch)
20.05.21
DGAP-News: Mynaric and Cloud Constellation arbeiten zusammen und unterzeichnen MoU zu SpaceBelt - Cloud Constellations LEO-Netzwerk für weltraumbasierte, sichere Cloud-Datenspeicherung
20.05.21
DGAP-News: Mynaric and Cloud Constellation Partner Up and Sign MoU on SpaceBelt - Cloud Constellation's LEO Network for Space-based Secure Cloud Data Storage