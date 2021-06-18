checkAd

ROSEN, GLOBALLY RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Washington Prime Group Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – WPG

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.06.2021, 00:30  |   |   |   

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) between November 5, 2020 and March 4, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important July 23, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Washington Prime Group securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Washington Prime Group class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2102.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 23, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Washington Prime Group’s financial condition was deteriorating substantially; (2) as a result, there was substantial uncertainty about the Company’s ability to meet its capital structure obligations as they became due; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Washington Prime Group’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Washington Prime Group class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2102.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Washington Prime Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Washington Prime Group - wie geht es weiter ?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ROSEN, GLOBALLY RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Washington Prime Group Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – WPG WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) between November 5, 2020 and March 4, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important July 23, 2021 lead …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Prime Day Deals Preview: Two Days, More Than 2 Million Deals, Starting June 21
C3 AI and NCS Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Enterprise AI Applications Across Asia-Pacific
Roxgold Intercepts 39 G/T Over 8M at New Gabbro North Prospect and Extends Sunbird With 15.1 G/T ...
BlackRock to Acquire Baringa Partners’ Climate Change Scenario Model Through New Long-Term ...
Valeo and Navya Strengthen Their Technological and Industrial Collaboration
Kilroy Realty to Expand Into Austin, Texas and Grow Its West Coast Footprint With Three Strategic ...
Nickelodeon Introduces The Patrick Star Show and Middlemost Post, Debuting Back to Back Friday, ...
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
Ontex Launches Smart Diaper Service That Enhances Continence Care Efficiency and Dignity
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Longer-term Data for Kite’s Yescarta in Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Demonstrate ...
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
BevCanna Signs Agreement to Further Expand Distribution of TRACE Products through U.S. Independent ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.06.21
Washington Prime Group Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Financial Restructuring with RSA Supported by Over 70% of Holders of Secured and Unsecured Corporate Debt
11.06.21
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors that Washington Prime Group, Inc. (WPG) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
03.06.21
FieldhouseUSA Opens at Polaris Fashion Place Bringing a Major Sports Entertainment Complex to Central Ohio
02.06.21
WPG Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Washington Prime Group, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm
28.05.21
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Washington Prime Group Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – WPG
27.05.21
Burkes Outlet and Home Centric to Join Morgantown Mall
27.05.21
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Washington Prime Group, Inc. (WPG)
26.05.21
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Washington Prime Group, Inc. (WPG) Investors
26.05.21
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Washington Prime Group Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
26.05.21
WASHINGTON PRIME ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Washington Prime Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm