Spartan Acquisition Corp. II Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed Business Combination with Sunlight Financial

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (“Spartan” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SPRQ), announced today that its registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-254589) (as amended, the “Registration Statement”), relating to the previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Sunlight Financial LLC (“Sunlight” or “Sunlight Financial”), has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and that it will commence mailing of the definitive proxy statement/prospectus relating to the Special Meeting (the “Special Meeting”) of the Company’s stockholders to be held at 11:00 a.m., Eastern time on July 8, 2021 in connection with the Business Combination. The Special Meeting will be completely virtual.

The proxy statement/prospectus is being mailed to the Company’s stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 1, 2021 (the “Record Date”). Holders of Spartan’s shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock at the close of business on the Record Date are entitled to notice of the virtual Special Meeting and to vote at the virtual Special Meeting. Notice of the Special Meeting will be mailed on or about June 18, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the Record Date.

If the proposals at the Special Meeting are approved, Spartan anticipates that the Business Combination will close shortly thereafter, subject to the satisfaction or waiver (as applicable) of all other closing conditions.

More information about voting and attending the Special Meeting is included in the proxy statement/prospectus originally filed by Spartan with the SEC on March 22, 2021, as amended, which is available without charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or by directing a request to: Geoffrey Strong, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, c/o Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, 9 West 57th Street, 43rd Floor, New York, New York 10019; e-mail: info@spartanspacii.com. Spartan encourages you to read the proxy statement/prospectus carefully. The deadline for Spartan’s public stockholders to exercise their redemption rights in connection with the Business Combination is July 6, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.