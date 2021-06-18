checkAd

DEADLINE ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Churchill Capital Corp. IV and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.06.2021, 04:00  |  21   |   |   

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Alabama on behalf of investors that purchased Churchill Capital Corporation IV (NYSE: CCIV) securities between January 11, 2021 and February 22, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until June 18, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

On January 11, 2021, Bloomberg News reported that Lucid Motors Inc. ("Lucid"), an American automotive company specializing in electric cars, is in talks to go public via merger with one of Michael Klein’s special purpose acquisition companies, including Churchill.

Over the next several weeks, Lucid’s Chief Executive Officer Peter Rawlinson made media appearances during which he stated that Lucid was aiming for a spring delivery for its first vehicles.

On February 22, 2021, the merger between Churchill and Lucid was announced with transaction equity value estimated at $11.75 billion. Churchill’s share price closed at $57.37.

The same day, after the market closed, Bloomberg News reported that production of Lucid’s debut car would be delayed until at least the second half of 2021 with no definite date for the actual delivery of vehicles. Details of the merger also disclosed that Lucid was projecting the production of only 557 vehicles in 2021, instead of the 6,000 it had been touting in the run-up to the merger announcement.

On February 23, 2021, Churchill’s stock fell $22.16, or 38%, to close at $35.21 per share on February 23, 2021.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) Lucid was not prepared to deliver vehicles by spring of 2021; (2) Lucid was projecting a production of 557 vehicles in 2021 instead of the 6,000 vehicles touted in the run-up to the merger with Churchill; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Churchill securities during the Class Period and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Churchill Capital IV Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Lucid Motors
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DEADLINE ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Churchill Capital Corp. IV and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Alabama on behalf of investors that …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Prime Day Deals Preview: Two Days, More Than 2 Million Deals, Starting June 21
C3 AI and NCS Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Enterprise AI Applications Across Asia-Pacific
Roxgold Intercepts 39 G/T Over 8M at New Gabbro North Prospect and Extends Sunbird With 15.1 G/T ...
BlackRock to Acquire Baringa Partners’ Climate Change Scenario Model Through New Long-Term ...
Valeo and Navya Strengthen Their Technological and Industrial Collaboration
Ford Acquires Electriphi to Provide Ford Pro Commercial Customers with Seamless Charging and Energy ...
Nickelodeon Introduces The Patrick Star Show and Middlemost Post, Debuting Back to Back Friday, ...
Electronic Arts Announces Madden NFL 22 With an Iconic Cover That Features Both Tom Brady and ...
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Longer-term Data for Kite’s Yescarta in Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Demonstrate ...
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.06.21
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Churchill Capital Corporation IV (CCIV)
11.06.21
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Churchill Capital Corp IV Investors – CCIV
03.06.21
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class Action Lawsuit