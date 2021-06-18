atai Life Sciences Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering

BERLIN, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- atai Life Sciences B.V. (Nasdaq: ATAI) (“atai”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering in the United States of 15,000,000 common shares at a price to the public of $15.00 per share. All common shares are being offered by atai. The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by atai, are expected to be $225.0 million. In addition, atai has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,250,000 common shares at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on June 22, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Credit Suisse, Citigroup, Cowen, and Berenberg are acting as book-running managers for the proposed offering. Cantor, RBC Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity are also acting as book-running managers for the proposed offering.

A registration statement relating to the securities being sold in the offering has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 17, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About atai Life Sciences

atai is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders. atai was founded in 2018 as a response to the significant unmet need and lack of innovation in the mental health treatment landscape, as well as the emergence of therapies that previously may have been overlooked or underused, including psychedelic compounds and digital therapeutics. atai is headquartered in Berlin, with offices in New York and London.

Investor Contact:

Greg Weaver

atai – Chief Financial Officer

Email: greg.weaver@atai.life

Media Contact:

Anne Donohoe

KCSA Strategic Communications

Phone: +1 (212) 896-1265

Email: atai@KCSA.com