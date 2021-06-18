Tremor International Ltd. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

The underwriters of the offering will also have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,015,342 ADSs from Tremor at the initial public offering price. The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on June 18, 2021 under the ticker symbol “TRMR.” Tremor’s ordinary shares are currently admitted to trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “TRMR.”

NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tremor International Ltd. (“Tremor”) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,768,953 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), representing an aggregate of 13,537,906 ordinary shares, at a public offering price of $19.00 per ADS. Tremor has raised aggregate gross proceeds of $128.6 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions. Each ADS offered represents two ordinary shares of Tremor. The ADSs are being offered in a registered public offering in the United States (the “Offering”). All ADSs to be sold in the Offering will be sold by Tremor.

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on June 22, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

RBC Capital Markets and Stifel are acting as lead book-running managers for the Offering. JMP Securities, Needham & Company and Raymond James are acting as co-managers for the Offering.

The Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, from the offices of RBC Capital Markets, LLC, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281-8098; Attention: Equity Syndicate, or by telephone at +1 877-822-4089, or by e-mail at equityprospectus@rbccm.com; or from Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, or by telephone at +1 (415) 364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities has been filed with, and was declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.