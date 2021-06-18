Nouveau Monde Announces Pricing of US$52,500,000 Public Offering of Common Shares in the United States and Canada

One of the Company’s current shareholders, Pallinghurst Graphite International Limited, has indicated that it and one of its investors collectively intend to purchase 706,666 Common Shares in the Offering for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately US$5,300,000. Further, shortly following the closing of the Offering and after preliminary discussions with one of its other current shareholders, the Company plans to complete a non-brokered private placement of Common Shares for aggregate gross proceeds of up to US$13,125,000, at a price per Common Share which will not be less than the Offering Price (the “Private Placement”). Moreover, the shareholder participating in the Private Placement will have the option to purchase such number of additional Common Shares as is equal to 15% of the initial number of Common Shares under the Private Placement in the event of the full exercise of the Over-Allotment Option under the Offering (or such lesser number of Common Shares as is proportionate to any lesser exercise of the Over-Allotment Option). The Private Placement will be made pursuant to an exemption from Canadian prospectus requirements and the Common Shares issued thereto will be subject to restrictions on resale for a period of four months and one day from the closing of the Private Placement under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Closing of the Private Placement and of the Offering are not conditional upon each other.

