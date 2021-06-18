checkAd

EQS-News Rapid Nutrition PLC: Admission to trading on the Euronext Growth Paris Market

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
18.06.2021, 06:37  |  29   |   |   

EQS Group-News: Rapid Nutrition PLC / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Rapid Nutrition PLC: Admission to trading on the Euronext Growth Paris Market

18.06.2021 / 06:37

 

Rapid Nutrition Plc
("Rapid", the "Company" or the "Group)

Admission to trading on the Euronext Growth Paris Market

London (UK) - 18th of June 2021, 8:00 am CET - Rapid Nutrition PLC (Euronext Growth Paris: ALRPD), a natural wellness company focused on the research and development ("R&D"), including manufacturing and distribution of premium science-based products, sports nutrition, vitamins, dietary supplements, weight-loss and diet management products, today announces that its entire issued share capital consisting of 38,849,541 ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "Ordinary Shares") will be admitted to trading on Euronext Growth segment, on 22nd of June 2021. Trading is expected to commence at 9:00 am CET under the Ticker "ALRPD" (ISIN: GB00BLG2TX24). The Ordinary Shares will continue to trade under the TIDM code "RPNRF" on the OTCQB. The final date of trading on SIX Swiss Exchange is scheduled for Thursday, 22nd July 2021.

The Information Document will be published by the Company on the 21st of June 2021 before 9:00 am, followed by a Rapid Nutrition press release, in accordance with Euronext Rules. This admission to trading did require an information document to be reviewed by Euronext. Detailed regulatory information regarding the Company's Listing will be available in the Information Document, and accessible via: https://www.rnplc.com, including the entirety of chapter 1.18 regarding risks in connection with this Admission. Euronext will issue a market notice with the first trading price on Monday the 21st of June.

Mr. Simon St Ledger, Executive Director and CEO of Rapid Nutrition, said: "The listing represents a new chapter for Rapid Nutrition and we now look forward to expanding our award-winning nutraceuticals product range and geographical presence particularly in Europe. We are excited by the opportunities presented to us as a listed Euronext Growth company, which we believe will enhance our profile, providing access to international investors through the Pan-European platform to support future growth."

Seite 1 von 4
Rapid Nutrition Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: RAPID NUTRITION (0.14 $, 5 Mio cap)
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News Rapid Nutrition PLC: Admission to trading on the Euronext Growth Paris Market EQS Group-News: Rapid Nutrition PLC / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Rapid Nutrition PLC: Admission to trading on the Euronext Growth Paris Market 18.06.2021 / 06:37   Rapid Nutrition Plc ("Rapid", the "Company" or the "Group) Admission to trading on …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE ...
DGAP-Adhoc: 468 SPAC I SE: 468 SPAC I SE and Boxine GmbH executed Letter of Intent concerning a potential ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: MyHammer Holding AG; Bieter: HomeAdvisor GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: Schindler commits to science-based targets as it steps up climate action
DGAP-DD: Vonovia SE deutsch
EQS-Adhoc: Kuros Biosciences to present at upcoming U.S. spine conferences
DGAP-Adhoc: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Public tender offer to buy back outstanding 2022, 2023 and 2024 bonds
DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA raises the bar in mechanical engineering industry: Net-zero ...
Tech-Pionier Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc. überrascht mit sensationeller Personalie!
DGAP-News: Mynaric eröffnet Fertigungsstätte für die Serienproduktion von Laserkommunikationsprodukten und ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Vor Reiseantritt bequem Gepäck einchecken und PCR-Test machen: CENTOGENE, Lufthansa und Fraport ...
DGAP-News: Corestate stemmt Finanzierung von Kauf und Entwicklung des „FÜRST' Projekts am ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM AG schließt Kaufvertrag über Mehrheitserwerb der digitalen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SNP Confirms Talks on the Acquisition of Software Specialist Datavard
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG übernimmt Business Keeper GmbH
DGAP-News: Sixt SE: SIXT schaltet einen Gang höher und investiert in Netzwerk, Technologie und Produkte, ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
Aussichtsreiche Uranmineralisierung bei Megawatts Selteneerdmetall-Projekte in Australien
DGAP-News: sino AG: Beteiligungsunternehmen Trade Republic Bank GmbH schließt Series C unter Führung von ...
DGAP-News: UMT AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Jahreszahlen 2020: Umsatz und Ergebnis signifikant verbessert - ...
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.06.21
EQS-News: Rapid Nutrition PLC: Rapid Nutrition Helps Health-Focused Consumers Continue to Flatten the Curve with SystemLS Wellness Brand
24.05.21
EQS-News: Rapid Nutrition Continues to Expand Flagship Wellness Brand with Support of Superstar Chef Jason Roberts