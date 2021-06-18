checkAd

DGAP-News Triller: Oscar De La Hoya, King Of Pay-Per-View To Return To The Ring on Triller

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
18.06.2021, 06:45  |  51   |   |   

DGAP-News: Triller / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Triller: Oscar De La Hoya, King Of Pay-Per-View To Return To The Ring on Triller

18.06.2021 / 06:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Oscar De La Hoya, King Of Pay-Per-View To Return To The Ring on Triller-- Taking on Former UFC Superstar Vitor Belfort at First-Ever TrillerVerz Fight Club Festival -- Full festival Weekend of September 10-12

Thursday, June 17, 2021 5:45 PM

Topic:

Product Announcements
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Triller today announced that 11-time Boxing World Champion Oscar De La Hoya will return to the ring to face Former UFC Superstar Vitor Belfort on Saturday, September 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, NV as part of the new TrillerVerz, the first-ever festival bringing together the power of Verzuz and Fight Club into one massive weekend festival. This will be the first of the TrillerVerz festivals.

The inaugural TrillerVerz will launch Friday, September 10 with a live Verzuz, followed by a full Saturday festival concert lineup with fight night entertainment produced by "So You Think You Can Dance" co-creator Nigel Lythgoe with the festival continuing on Sunday and Sunday Night.

De La Hoya and Belfort, two of the most respected and followed tacticians in their respective disciplines, will meet in a boxing ring for the first time Saturday, September 11.

TrillerVerz is a partnership developed between Triller-owned Verzuz and Triller owned Fight Club bringing together the cultural phenomenon the two have created throughout the music and sports worlds.

"We continue to create the biggest and most talked about events of the year, and we're thrilled to introduce TrillerVerz, a spectacular weekend of music and events programmed by the legends themselves, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland," said Bobby Sarnavesht, Triller co-owner, co-founder and Chairman. "There is no more anticipated and talked about return to the ring than Oscar De La Hoya, and his matchup with a legendary UFC Champion in Vitor Belfort will be a must-watch for entertainment and athleticism," said co-founder Ryan Kavanaugh.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Triller: Oscar De La Hoya, King Of Pay-Per-View To Return To The Ring on Triller DGAP-News: Triller / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Triller: Oscar De La Hoya, King Of Pay-Per-View To Return To The Ring on Triller 18.06.2021 / 06:45 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Oscar De La Hoya, King Of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: MyHammer Holding AG; Bieter: HomeAdvisor GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: 468 SPAC I SE: 468 SPAC I SE and Boxine GmbH executed Letter of Intent concerning a potential ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric eröffnet Fertigungsstätte für die Serienproduktion von Laserkommunikationsprodukten und ...
DGAP-DD: Vonovia SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Public tender offer to buy back outstanding 2022, 2023 and 2024 bonds
Megawatt startet mit Feldprogramm beim Lithiumprojekt 'Route 381'
Tech-Pionier Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc. überrascht mit sensationeller Personalie!
DGAP-Adhoc: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Öffentliches Rückkaufangebot von ausstehenden Anleihen 2022, 2023 und ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Brenntag SE raises forecast for the financial year 2021
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Vor Reiseantritt bequem Gepäck einchecken und PCR-Test machen: CENTOGENE, Lufthansa und Fraport ...
DGAP-News: Corestate stemmt Finanzierung von Kauf und Entwicklung des „FÜRST' Projekts am ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM AG schließt Kaufvertrag über Mehrheitserwerb der digitalen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SNP Confirms Talks on the Acquisition of Software Specialist Datavard
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG übernimmt Business Keeper GmbH
DGAP-News: Sixt SE: SIXT schaltet einen Gang höher und investiert in Netzwerk, Technologie und Produkte, ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
Aussichtsreiche Uranmineralisierung bei Megawatts Selteneerdmetall-Projekte in Australien
DGAP-News: sino AG: Beteiligungsunternehmen Trade Republic Bank GmbH schließt Series C unter Führung von ...
DGAP-News: UMT AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Jahreszahlen 2020: Umsatz und Ergebnis signifikant verbessert - ...
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...