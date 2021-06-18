Triller: Oscar De La Hoya, King Of Pay-Per-View To Return To The Ring on Triller

Oscar De La Hoya, King Of Pay-Per-View To Return To The Ring on Triller-- Taking on Former UFC Superstar Vitor Belfort at First-Ever TrillerVerz Fight Club Festival -- Full festival Weekend of September 10-12

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Triller today announced that 11-time Boxing World Champion Oscar De La Hoya will return to the ring to face Former UFC Superstar Vitor Belfort on Saturday, September 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, NV as part of the new TrillerVerz, the first-ever festival bringing together the power of Verzuz and Fight Club into one massive weekend festival. This will be the first of the TrillerVerz festivals.

The inaugural TrillerVerz will launch Friday, September 10 with a live Verzuz, followed by a full Saturday festival concert lineup with fight night entertainment produced by "So You Think You Can Dance" co-creator Nigel Lythgoe with the festival continuing on Sunday and Sunday Night.

De La Hoya and Belfort, two of the most respected and followed tacticians in their respective disciplines, will meet in a boxing ring for the first time Saturday, September 11.

TrillerVerz is a partnership developed between Triller-owned Verzuz and Triller owned Fight Club bringing together the cultural phenomenon the two have created throughout the music and sports worlds.

"We continue to create the biggest and most talked about events of the year, and we're thrilled to introduce TrillerVerz, a spectacular weekend of music and events programmed by the legends themselves, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland," said Bobby Sarnavesht, Triller co-owner, co-founder and Chairman. "There is no more anticipated and talked about return to the ring than Oscar De La Hoya, and his matchup with a legendary UFC Champion in Vitor Belfort will be a must-watch for entertainment and athleticism," said co-founder Ryan Kavanaugh.