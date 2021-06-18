checkAd

EQS-News Baloise Swiss Property Fund: planned capital increase for the acquisition of a property portfolio

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
18.06.2021, 06:56  |  63   |   |   

EQS Group-News: Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Baloise Swiss Property Fund: planned capital increase for the acquisition of a property portfolio

18.06.2021 / 06:56

Basel, 18 June 2021. The fund management company is examining the purchase of a property portfolio with a market value of around CHF 185.2 million for the Baloise Swiss Property Fund. In order to finance this transaction, the fund management company intends to carry out a capital increase and use external capital.

The Baloise Swiss Property Fund, a contractual investment fund that falls into the 'real estate fund' category for qualified investors pursuant to section 10 (3) and (3ter) of the Swiss Collective Investment Schemes Act (CISA), was successfully launched on 1 October 2018. Since its inception, the real estate fund has been developed on an ongoing basis. As at 31 March 2021, the fund comprised 56 properties with a total market value of CHF 618.5 million.

In order to further promote the growth of the Baloise Swiss Property Fund, the fund management company intends to purchase 17 properties with an aggregate value of CHF 185.2 million from Baloise Insurance Ltd and Baloise Life Ltd for the fund. The transaction was approved by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) on 9 June 2021 in accordance with section 63 (4) CISA in conjunction with section 32a CISO.

Plans for the financing of this property portfolio acquisition involve the issuance of new fund units and the use of external capital in August/September 2021. The acquisition of the portfolio provides an opportunity for the investors of the Baloise Swiss Property Fund to benefit from broader diversification. It comprises a total of 17 core/core plus properties across Switzerland. The properties are situated in high-quality locations and offer excellent stability in terms of earnings and value. Residential properties make up 83 per cent of the portfolio.

Seite 1 von 4
Baloise-Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News Baloise Swiss Property Fund: planned capital increase for the acquisition of a property portfolio EQS Group-News: Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Baloise Swiss Property Fund: planned capital increase for the acquisition of a property portfolio 18.06.2021 / 06:56 Basel, 18 June 2021. The fund management company is examining the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: MyHammer Holding AG; Bieter: HomeAdvisor GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: 468 SPAC I SE: 468 SPAC I SE and Boxine GmbH executed Letter of Intent concerning a potential ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric eröffnet Fertigungsstätte für die Serienproduktion von Laserkommunikationsprodukten und ...
DGAP-DD: Vonovia SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Public tender offer to buy back outstanding 2022, 2023 and 2024 bonds
Megawatt startet mit Feldprogramm beim Lithiumprojekt 'Route 381'
Tech-Pionier Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc. überrascht mit sensationeller Personalie!
DGAP-Adhoc: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Öffentliches Rückkaufangebot von ausstehenden Anleihen 2022, 2023 und ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Brenntag SE raises forecast for the financial year 2021
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Vor Reiseantritt bequem Gepäck einchecken und PCR-Test machen: CENTOGENE, Lufthansa und Fraport ...
DGAP-News: Corestate stemmt Finanzierung von Kauf und Entwicklung des „FÜRST' Projekts am ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM AG schließt Kaufvertrag über Mehrheitserwerb der digitalen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SNP Confirms Talks on the Acquisition of Software Specialist Datavard
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG übernimmt Business Keeper GmbH
DGAP-News: Sixt SE: SIXT schaltet einen Gang höher und investiert in Netzwerk, Technologie und Produkte, ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
Aussichtsreiche Uranmineralisierung bei Megawatts Selteneerdmetall-Projekte in Australien
DGAP-News: sino AG: Beteiligungsunternehmen Trade Republic Bank GmbH schließt Series C unter Führung von ...
DGAP-News: UMT AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Jahreszahlen 2020: Umsatz und Ergebnis signifikant verbessert - ...
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06:56 Uhr
DGAP-News: Baloise Swiss Property Fund: Geplante Kapitalerhöhung für den Erwerb eines Liegenschaftsportfolios (deutsch)
06:56 Uhr
EQS-News: Baloise Swiss Property Fund: Geplante Kapitalerhöhung für den Erwerb eines Liegenschaftsportfolios
04.06.21
DGAP-News: Baloise zur innovativsten Versicherung gekürt (deutsch)
04.06.21
EQS-News: Baloise zur innovativsten Versicherung gekürt
04.06.21
EQS-News: Baloise recognised as most innovative insurance company
03.06.21
DGAP-News: Baloise lanciert neue Versicherungsmöglichkeit für Fahrzeugflotten (deutsch)
03.06.21
EQS-News: Baloise lanciert neue Versicherungsmöglichkeit für Fahrzeugflotten
03.06.21
EQS-News: Baloise launches new insurance solution for vehicle fleets
28.05.21
DGAP-News: Baloise startet eigenen Mobility-Accelerator (deutsch)
28.05.21
EQS-News: Baloise startet eigenen Mobility-Accelerator