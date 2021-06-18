DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG / Key word(s): Research Update

APONTIS PHARMA AG: Initial studies confirm that the share has a price potential of between 77% and 135%



18.06.2021 / 07:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





APONTIS PHARMA AG: Initial studies confirm that the share has a price potential of between 77% and 135%



Monheim am Rhein, 18 June 2021. The analysts at Hauck & Aufhäuser and Warburg Research have initiated coverage of the APONTIS PHARMA AG share (Ticker APPH / ISIN DE000A3CMGM5). In their initial study, the experts attest APONTIS an early-mover advantage in the market for Single Pills, which the company can convert into market share by accelerating the development of its broad product pipeline thanks to the fresh funds from the IPO, among other things.

Accordingly, Hauck & Aufhäuser analyst Aliaksandr Halitsa expects consolidated sales to grow by an average of 20% per year to EUR 96 million by the 2025 financial year, driven by market share gains and new products from the Single Pill pipeline. Due to the high scalability, the experts expect EBIT to increase to EUR 27 million in the same period, which corresponds to an EBIT margin of 28%.

Based on a DCF model, Hauck & Aufhäuser sees a price target of EUR 31.00. From the current price level of EUR 17.50, this corresponds to a price potential of 77%.

Warburg Research is even more confident in its initial assessment. The favorable global market trends such as the expanding Single Pill submarket, an aging society, the increasing relevance of combination therapies and stagnating R&D innovations in the industry provide APONTIS PHARMA with high growth potential, according to the experts.

The company currently has eight Single Pill products in its portfolio and has already achieved impressive growth rates of 250% to 800% with these products since market launch, according to Warburg analyst Dr. Christian Ehmann. Continuing on this path, APONTIS has four products in the short-term and 12 further projects for medium-term market entry in the pipeline, the expert added.