checkAd

DGAP-News APONTIS PHARMA AG: Initial studies confirm that the share has a price potential of between 77% and 135%

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
18.06.2021, 07:30  |  38   |   |   

DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG / Key word(s): Research Update
APONTIS PHARMA AG: Initial studies confirm that the share has a price potential of between 77% and 135%

18.06.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

APONTIS PHARMA AG: Initial studies confirm that the share has a price potential of between 77% and 135%

Monheim am Rhein, 18 June 2021. The analysts at Hauck & Aufhäuser and Warburg Research have initiated coverage of the APONTIS PHARMA AG share (Ticker APPH / ISIN DE000A3CMGM5). In their initial study, the experts attest APONTIS an early-mover advantage in the market for Single Pills, which the company can convert into market share by accelerating the development of its broad product pipeline thanks to the fresh funds from the IPO, among other things.

Accordingly, Hauck & Aufhäuser analyst Aliaksandr Halitsa expects consolidated sales to grow by an average of 20% per year to EUR 96 million by the 2025 financial year, driven by market share gains and new products from the Single Pill pipeline. Due to the high scalability, the experts expect EBIT to increase to EUR 27 million in the same period, which corresponds to an EBIT margin of 28%.

Based on a DCF model, Hauck & Aufhäuser sees a price target of EUR 31.00. From the current price level of EUR 17.50, this corresponds to a price potential of 77%.

Warburg Research is even more confident in its initial assessment. The favorable global market trends such as the expanding Single Pill submarket, an aging society, the increasing relevance of combination therapies and stagnating R&D innovations in the industry provide APONTIS PHARMA with high growth potential, according to the experts.

The company currently has eight Single Pill products in its portfolio and has already achieved impressive growth rates of 250% to 800% with these products since market launch, according to Warburg analyst Dr. Christian Ehmann. Continuing on this path, APONTIS has four products in the short-term and 12 further projects for medium-term market entry in the pipeline, the expert added.

Seite 1 von 3


APONTIS PHARMA Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News APONTIS PHARMA AG: Initial studies confirm that the share has a price potential of between 77% and 135% DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG / Key word(s): Research Update APONTIS PHARMA AG: Initial studies confirm that the share has a price potential of between 77% and 135% 18.06.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: MyHammer Holding AG; Bieter: HomeAdvisor GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: 468 SPAC I SE: 468 SPAC I SE and Boxine GmbH executed Letter of Intent concerning a potential ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric eröffnet Fertigungsstätte für die Serienproduktion von Laserkommunikationsprodukten und ...
DGAP-News: home24 SE: Hauptversammlung 2021 stimmt allen Beschlussvorschlägen zu
DGAP-DD: Vonovia SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Public tender offer to buy back outstanding 2022, 2023 and 2024 bonds
Megawatt startet mit Feldprogramm beim Lithiumprojekt 'Route 381'
Tech-Pionier Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc. überrascht mit sensationeller Personalie!
DGAP-News: Mynaric opens serial production facility for laser communication products and announces 2,000 units ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Vor Reiseantritt bequem Gepäck einchecken und PCR-Test machen: CENTOGENE, Lufthansa und Fraport ...
DGAP-News: Corestate stemmt Finanzierung von Kauf und Entwicklung des „FÜRST' Projekts am ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM AG schließt Kaufvertrag über Mehrheitserwerb der digitalen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SNP Confirms Talks on the Acquisition of Software Specialist Datavard
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG übernimmt Business Keeper GmbH
DGAP-News: Sixt SE: SIXT schaltet einen Gang höher und investiert in Netzwerk, Technologie und Produkte, ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
Aussichtsreiche Uranmineralisierung bei Megawatts Selteneerdmetall-Projekte in Australien
DGAP-News: sino AG: Beteiligungsunternehmen Trade Republic Bank GmbH schließt Series C unter Führung von ...
DGAP-News: UMT AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Jahreszahlen 2020: Umsatz und Ergebnis signifikant verbessert - ...
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG: Initial-Studien bescheinigen der Aktie zwischen 77 % und 135 % Kurspotenzial (deutsch)
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG: Initial-Studien bescheinigen der Aktie zwischen 77 % und 135 % Kurspotenzial
10.06.21
DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG: Post-Stabilisierungsmitteilung - Teilweise Ausübung der Greenshoe-Option (deutsch)
10.06.21
DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG: Post-Stabilisation disclosure - Partial exercise of the Greenshoe Option
10.06.21
DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG: Post-Stabilisierungsmitteilung - Teilweise Ausübung der Greenshoe-Option
10.06.21
DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG: Bekanntmachung über die Durchführung von Stabilisierungsmaßnahmen (deutsch)
10.06.21
DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG: Bekanntmachung über die Durchführung von Stabilisierungsmaßnahmen
10.06.21
DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG: Notification on the implementation of stabilization measures
28.05.21
DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG: Bekanntmachung über die Durchführung von Stabilisierungsmaßnahmen (deutsch)
28.05.21
DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG: Bekanntmachung über die Durchführung von Stabilisierungsmaßnahmen