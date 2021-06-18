checkAd

ALSO Group is part of the 50 Global Leaders on bloomberg.com

ALSO Holding AG
ALSO Group is part of the 50 Global Leaders on bloomberg.com

18.06.2021

Emmen, Switzerland, 18. June 2021
PRESS RELEASE
 

Technology Provider and Enabler
ALSO Group is part of the 50 Global Leaders on bloomberg.com

Bloomberg.com presents the ALSO Holding AG as part of the "50 Global Leaders" project in collaboration with TBD Media Group. The video, produced specially for this occasion, documents how the company is helping to improve everyday work and life for and with its customers. Digital platforms and cloud based solutions are instrumental in this transformation.

"50 Global Leaders" portrays 50 innovative and leading companies worldwide on bloomberg.com. Following the motto "Lead the Change", the documentary series shows how these players and their leaders are facing current challenges and helping to shape the future in a sustainable way. Together with its ecosystem, the vendors and resellers of IT solutions and services, ALSO Group is driving digitalisation and helping business and society to grow sustainably and profitably.

One example for this is the Internet of Things. It will soon be present in every office, on every factory floor. The networking of smart devices will help companies transform offices into modern workplaces. To do this, the Medialine Group uses Workplace+ from ALSO: with the help of sensors and a secure and scalable IoT platform, the use of office space is optimised. In this way, the Medialine Group saves costs, increases the capacity and use of office space - and offers Workplace+ to its own customers, too.

Cloud based solutions offer companies countless advantages such as scalability, flexibility, cost transparency and control, as you only pay for what you really need. These are the advantages that aConTech leverages with its as-a-service portfolio. Through its partnership with ALSO, the company has successfully expanded internationally within a few months and benefits greatly from the large ecosystem of the ALSO Group.

