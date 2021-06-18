Angle PLC Announces ctDNA and CTCs have differences in EGFR mutations

DIFFERENCES FOUND IN EGFR MUTATIONS BETWEEN ctDNA AND CTCs IN MATCHED LIQUID BIOPSIES FROM NON-SMALL LUNG CANCER PATIENTSStudy supports analysis of CTCs, together with ctDNA, from serial liquid biopsies to provide information on disease progression …

GUILDFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2021 / ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL)(OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, is pleased to announce that the world-class research team led by Prof. Evi Lianidou at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens (Greece), has published results of a new study undertaken in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which demonstrates the benefit of analysing circulating tumour cells (CTCs), in addition to circulating tumour DNA (ctDNA), to inform treatment decisions.

The aim of the study was to detect Epithelial Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) mutations, a key target for therapy selection, in ctDNA and matched CTCs from a single blood sample. The study used the Parsortix® system to harvest CTCs in blood samples from 48 metastatic NSCLC patients, with known EGFR mutations, before treatment with a targeted therapy and again at disease progression.

Isolated CTCs were lysed and genomic DNA from the harvested CTCs was analysed using Crystal Digital PCR, a highly accurate tool for detecting and quantifying gene mutations. CTC-derived DNA was analysed in 64 samples and the EGFR mutational status assessed before treatment and at disease progression. Direct comparison of the CTC results with matched ctDNA results revealed significant differences in the patient's mutational status on which the therapy decision is based.

The differences observed are believed to be clinically important since CTCs are living cells actively involved in metastatic evolution and spread. The heterogeneity observed in CTCs is reflective of cell evolution under treatment induced selective pressure and provides insight into cancer evolution. Identifying the differences between mutations in ctDNA and CTCs in longitudinal studies could help guide therapy decisions and provide an important enhancement to monitoring patient response in cancer drug trials.