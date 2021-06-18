checkAd

Angle PLC Announces ctDNA and CTCs have differences in EGFR mutations

Autor: Accesswire
18.06.2021, 08:00  |  56   |   |   

DIFFERENCES FOUND IN EGFR MUTATIONS BETWEEN ctDNA AND CTCs IN MATCHED LIQUID BIOPSIES FROM NON-SMALL LUNG CANCER PATIENTSStudy supports analysis of CTCs, together with ctDNA, from serial liquid biopsies to provide information on disease progression …

  • DIFFERENCES FOUND IN EGFR MUTATIONS BETWEEN ctDNA AND CTCs IN MATCHED LIQUID BIOPSIES FROM NON-SMALL LUNG CANCER PATIENTS
  • Study supports analysis of CTCs, together with ctDNA, from serial liquid biopsies to provide information on disease progression and drug resistance
  • CTCs found to provide prospective insight into a patient's cancer, which may not be possible with ctDNA alone

GUILDFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2021 / ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL)(OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, is pleased to announce that the world-class research team led by Prof. Evi Lianidou at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens (Greece), has published results of a new study undertaken in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which demonstrates the benefit of analysing circulating tumour cells (CTCs), in addition to circulating tumour DNA (ctDNA), to inform treatment decisions.

The aim of the study was to detect Epithelial Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) mutations, a key target for therapy selection, in ctDNA and matched CTCs from a single blood sample. The study used the Parsortix® system to harvest CTCs in blood samples from 48 metastatic NSCLC patients, with known EGFR mutations, before treatment with a targeted therapy and again at disease progression.

Isolated CTCs were lysed and genomic DNA from the harvested CTCs was analysed using Crystal Digital PCR, a highly accurate tool for detecting and quantifying gene mutations. CTC-derived DNA was analysed in 64 samples and the EGFR mutational status assessed before treatment and at disease progression. Direct comparison of the CTC results with matched ctDNA results revealed significant differences in the patient's mutational status on which the therapy decision is based.

The differences observed are believed to be clinically important since CTCs are living cells actively involved in metastatic evolution and spread. The heterogeneity observed in CTCs is reflective of cell evolution under treatment induced selective pressure and provides insight into cancer evolution. Identifying the differences between mutations in ctDNA and CTCs in longitudinal studies could help guide therapy decisions and provide an important enhancement to monitoring patient response in cancer drug trials.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Angle PLC Announces ctDNA and CTCs have differences in EGFR mutations DIFFERENCES FOUND IN EGFR MUTATIONS BETWEEN ctDNA AND CTCs IN MATCHED LIQUID BIOPSIES FROM NON-SMALL LUNG CANCER PATIENTSStudy supports analysis of CTCs, together with ctDNA, from serial liquid biopsies to provide information on disease progression …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Exclusive Worldwide Rights to Commercialize Rapid, Saliva-Based ...
Cinedigm Names Supriyo Mookherjee Chief Operating Officer of Cinedigm India
Gladstone Commercial Announces $8.125 Million Industrial Acquisition in Baytown, TX
Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $50 Million Public Offering of Common Stock ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Orders Pebble Case To Be Judged on Its Merits
Fernley City Council Unanimously Approves American Battery Metals Corporation’s Conditional Use ...
Gold Mountain Signs Letter of Intent with New Gold to Increase its Tonnage Limit in its Ore ...
REPEAT - HIVE Announces NASDAQ Listing
ENGLOBAL Selected to Join Russell Microcap(R) Index
Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Torchlight Declares Special Dividend of New Series A Preferred
Alfi Engages Miami-Based Fulfillment and Distribution Center to Rollout 10,000 Uber and Lyft ...
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
Komo Plant Based Foods Launches Plant-Based Meal Helpers Product Line with Bolognese Sauce
Naturally Splendid Announces Select Denny's Canada Restaurants to Offer NATERA Meat Alternative ...
Torchlight Announces Results from Special Meeting of Its Stockholders
heliosDX Partners with Verb to launch a National Sales Campaign Utilizing verbTEAMS and verbLIVE
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Midatech Pharma PLC Announces Breakthrough Data Using Q-Sphera Technology
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...