Announcement of Baltika Retail OÜ liquidation

At the 15th of June 2021 meeting, the Supervisory Board of AS Baltika approved the plan to liquidate AS Baltika's subsidiary Baltika Retail OÜ. Baltika Retail OÜ was operating in the past as a real-estate holding company, but the last related contract regarding warehouse finishes 30.06.2021. The transaction is expected to be finalized in the second half of 2021. As the business activity will continue in the same volume, the transaction does not have an effect on AS Baltika consolidated profit, assets or liabilities. AS Baltika confirms that the above-mentioned transaction does not constitute a transaction with a related party and the members of the Supervisory and Management Board of AS Baltika do not have any other personal interest in the transaction.

Flavio Perini

Chief Executive Officer | Chairman of the Board

AS Baltika

E: flavio.perini@baltikagroup.com