Appointment of Wardell Armstrong For Verification of Increased JORC Resource and high-level Confirmation of Existing JORC Report

Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company with mines and projects in Romania and Zimbabwe, is pleased to report the appointment of Wardell Armstrong, a leading multidisciplinary environmental, engineering and mining consultancy company, to work on the verification of the increased JORC Resource which is being targeted with the upcoming exploration drilling campaign at the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine in Romania (“Baita Plai”). The objective of the upcoming exploration drilling campaign is to target the downdip extension of the Antonio skarn from 19 level to 22 level and to convert part of the Exploration Target of between 3.2M–5.8M tonnes with copper (‘Cu’) range of 0.50–2.00%, gold (‘Au’) range of 0.20–0.80 g/t and silver (‘Ag’) range of 40-80g/t to a JORC classification.

Exploiting the Antonio skarn at planned production capacity to a 21 level elevation would provide sufficient mineralisation for an approximate 7 to 8 year period and is the focus of a continuation of the incline access beyond 19 level.

The Company intends to expand exploration drilling to the Antonio North skarn in early 2022 with the objective of converting part of the Exploration Target assigned to the Antonio North skarn, which stands at between 1.4M–2.8M tonnes, to JORC classification.

In conjunction with this appointment, Wardell Armstrong following a high level review, confirmed the Mineral Reources Estimate (“MRE”) can be considered a reasonable reflection of the mineral resources (see Note 2.) of the previously published (see Note 1.) existing MRE, prepared in accordance with the JORC Code (2012), of 608,000 tonnes @ 2.58% copper (‘Cu’) equivalent (Measured, Indicated & Inferred) as announced on 29 October 2020 and confirmed its content. This underpins the initial mine production life of approximately 3-4 years of in-situ 15,695 tonnes copper equivalent available for mining and Exploration targets mentioned above.