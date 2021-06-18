checkAd

Appointment of Wardell Armstrong For Verification of Increased JORC Resource and high-level Confirmation of Existing JORC Report

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.06.2021, 08:00  |  46   |   |   

Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining

18 June 2021

Vast Resources plc
(“Vast” or the “Company”)

Appointment of Wardell Armstrong For Verification of Increased JORC Resource and high-level Confirmation of Existing JORC Report Published October 2020

Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company with mines and projects in Romania and Zimbabwe, is pleased to report the appointment of Wardell Armstrong, a leading multidisciplinary environmental, engineering and mining consultancy company, to work on the verification of the increased JORC Resource which is being targeted with the upcoming exploration drilling campaign at the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine in Romania (“Baita Plai”). The objective of the upcoming exploration drilling campaign is to target the downdip extension of the Antonio skarn from 19 level to 22 level and to convert part of the Exploration Target of between 3.2M–5.8M tonnes with copper (‘Cu’) range of 0.50–2.00%, gold (‘Au’) range of 0.20–0.80 g/t and silver (‘Ag’) range of 40-80g/t to a JORC classification.

Exploiting the Antonio skarn at planned production capacity to a 21 level elevation would provide sufficient mineralisation for an approximate 7 to 8 year period and is the focus of a continuation of the incline access beyond 19 level.

The Company intends to expand exploration drilling to the Antonio North skarn in early 2022 with the objective of converting part of the Exploration Target assigned to the Antonio North skarn, which stands at between 1.4M–2.8M tonnes, to JORC classification.

In conjunction with this appointment, Wardell Armstrong following a high level review, confirmed the Mineral Reources Estimate (“MRE”) can be considered a reasonable reflection of the mineral resources (see Note 2.) of the previously published (see Note 1.) existing MRE, prepared in accordance with the JORC Code (2012), of 608,000 tonnes @ 2.58% copper (‘Cu’) equivalent (Measured, Indicated & Inferred) as announced on 29 October 2020 and confirmed its content. This underpins the initial mine production life of approximately 3-4 years of in-situ 15,695 tonnes copper equivalent available for mining and Exploration targets mentioned above.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Appointment of Wardell Armstrong For Verification of Increased JORC Resource and high-level Confirmation of Existing JORC Report Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining 18 June 2021 Vast Resources plc(“Vast” or the “Company”) Appointment of Wardell Armstrong For Verification of Increased JORC Resource and high-level Confirmation of Existing JORC …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
Rich Geruson, NexOptic Chairman, Announces NexOptic Receives its 2nd Patent Notice of Allowance ...
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
Conduent and its CIO Mark Prout Win Gold Stevie Award for Leading Through Digital Disruption
Nevada Exploration Closes Oversubscribed $4.75M Financing
Labrador Gold Doubles Number of Drill Rigs to Four and Increases Drilling Program to 50,000 Metres ...
Novan Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
XPO Logistics Recognized for Environmental Sustainability as a Green 75 Supply Chain Partner
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
02/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces early close of the Offering of new shares
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus