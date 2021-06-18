THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS

NBPE Announces May Monthly NAV Estimate and Publishes Q1 2021 Report







18 June 2021

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (“NBPE” or the “Company”), a closed-end private equity investment company, today releases its 31 May 2021 monthly NAV update and Q1 2021 Quarterly Report.

Key Highlights

Portfolio continues to build on its strong performance in 2020

NAV per share of $25.43 (£17.89), +14.7% in 2021

As of 31 May 2021 NBPE’s NAV total return is 14.7% during 2021 year to date One year LTM NAV total return is 52.2%



After incorporating updated Q1 2021 private company valuation information, the 31 May 2021 NAV per share is $25.43 (£17.89) 31 March 2021 NAV per share of $25.35, a $170.1 million, or $3.63 per share, increase relative to 31 December 2020 Additional $9.5 million, or $0.20 per share, NAV increase in April and May attributable to changes in public company valuations, FX rates and interest accruals $6.9 million of expenses, fee accruals, ZDP accrual and credit facility expenses during April and May



Realisations at significant uplifts to carrying value and cost

Performance predominantly driven by the previously announced seven full or partial realisations in 2021 year to date, with additional uplift expected in the coming months as additional transactions close Aggregate uplift of 110% to the December 2020 valuation; 3.6x cost across the seven transactions Approximately $120 million of the NAV increase in Q1 private valuation information was attributable to these seven companies, certain of which have closed and the remainder of which are expected to close over the coming months A further $20 million ($0.43 per share) of estimated NAV uplift is expected in the coming months as these investments close and/or additional valuation information is received from underlying managers



Significant cash realisations and IPO of Agiliti (NYSE: AGTI) Approximately $139 milion of cash distributions received year to date - including cash received through 31 May 2021 and additional proceeds received in June An additional $83 million is expected in the coming months as the remaining transactions described above close Agiliti completed its IPO on 23 rd April and as of 31 May 2021, gains in the share price have generated $7 million of NAV uplift relative to the 31 December 2020 valuation



$50 million invested or committed to five new investments during 2021 Credit facility is currently undrawn giving significant flexibility and resources Actively reviewing a high level of new investment opportunities Ability to be highly selective with pace of new investing – current portfolio is 116% invested



Peter von Lehe, Managing Director of Neuberger Berman, commented on the first quarter, “NBPE has continued to build on its strong performance in 2020, reporting a NAV total return of almost 15% year to date. Year to date performance has been driven by realisations at significant uplifts to carrying value and cost, and strong operating performance across the portfolio. We believe the portfolio is well positioned to continue to generate value for shareholders, benefiting from a number of structural growth trends and the potential for further exits in 2021 and beyond.”