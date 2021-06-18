checkAd

NB Private Equity May Monthly NAV Estimate & Q1 2021 Report

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.06.2021, 08:00  |  44   |   |   

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS


NBPE Announces May Monthly NAV Estimate and Publishes Q1 2021 Report


18 June 2021

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (“NBPE” or the “Company”), a closed-end private equity investment company, today releases its 31 May 2021 monthly NAV update and Q1 2021 Quarterly Report.

Key Highlights

Portfolio continues to build on its strong performance in 2020

NAV per share of $25.43 (£17.89), +14.7% in 2021

  • As of 31 May 2021 NBPE’s NAV total return is 14.7% during 2021 year to date
    • One year LTM NAV total return is 52.2%
  • After incorporating updated Q1 2021 private company valuation information, the 31 May 2021 NAV per share is $25.43 (£17.89)
    • 31 March 2021 NAV per share of $25.35, a $170.1 million, or $3.63 per share, increase relative to 31 December 2020
    • Additional $9.5 million, or $0.20 per share, NAV increase in April and May attributable to changes in public company valuations, FX rates and interest accruals
    • $6.9 million of expenses, fee accruals, ZDP accrual and credit facility expenses during April and May

Realisations at significant uplifts to carrying value and cost

  • Performance predominantly driven by the previously announced seven full or partial realisations in 2021 year to date, with additional uplift expected in the coming months as additional transactions close
    • Aggregate uplift of 110% to the December 2020 valuation; 3.6x cost across the seven transactions
    • Approximately $120 million of the NAV increase in Q1 private valuation information was attributable to these seven companies, certain of which have closed and the remainder of which are expected to close over the coming months
    • A further $20 million ($0.43 per share) of estimated NAV uplift is expected in the coming months as these investments close and/or additional valuation information is received from underlying managers
  • Significant cash realisations and IPO of Agiliti (NYSE: AGTI)
    • Approximately $139 milion of cash distributions received year to date - including cash received through 31 May 2021 and additional proceeds received in June
    • An additional $83 million is expected in the coming months as the remaining transactions described above close
    • Agiliti completed its IPO on 23rd April and as of 31 May 2021, gains in the share price have generated $7 million of NAV uplift relative to the 31 December 2020 valuation
  • $50 million invested or committed to five new investments during 2021
    • Credit facility is currently undrawn giving significant flexibility and resources
    • Actively reviewing a high level of new investment opportunities
    • Ability to be highly selective with pace of new investing – current portfolio is 116% invested

Peter von Lehe, Managing Director of Neuberger Berman, commented on the first quarter, “NBPE has continued to build on its strong performance in 2020, reporting a NAV total return of almost 15% year to date. Year to date performance has been driven by realisations at significant uplifts to carrying value and cost, and strong operating performance across the portfolio. We believe the portfolio is well positioned to continue to generate value for shareholders, benefiting from a number of structural growth trends and the potential for further exits in 2021 and beyond.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NB Private Equity May Monthly NAV Estimate & Q1 2021 Report THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS NBPE Announces May Monthly NAV Estimate and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
Rich Geruson, NexOptic Chairman, Announces NexOptic Receives its 2nd Patent Notice of Allowance ...
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
Conduent and its CIO Mark Prout Win Gold Stevie Award for Leading Through Digital Disruption
Nevada Exploration Closes Oversubscribed $4.75M Financing
Labrador Gold Doubles Number of Drill Rigs to Four and Increases Drilling Program to 50,000 Metres ...
Novan Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
XPO Logistics Recognized for Environmental Sustainability as a Green 75 Supply Chain Partner
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
02/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces early close of the Offering of new shares
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus