checkAd

Riber Order for a research MBE machine in Europe

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.06.2021, 08:00  |  24   |   |   

Press release

Order for a research MBE machine in Europe

Bezons, June 18, 2021 – 8:00am – RIBER, the global leader for molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment serving the semiconductor industry, is announcing an order for a research system from an Italian customer.

Istituto Nanoscienze, a research institute of the Italian National Research Council (CNR), has purchased a research machine, model Compact 21 DZ, including the brand new Riber EZ-CURVE, a real-time curvature measurement system for advanced in-situ monitoring of vacuum thin-film deposition. This order will be installed at the NEST laboratory of Scuola Nomale Superiore in Pisa, Italy.

Professor Lucia Sorba, director of the Istituto Nanoscienze CNR, explains: “Our MBE activity will take place in the framework of the infrastructure Pas(c)qua dedicated to the development of a novel Quantum co-processor in Italy for the next generation of photonic devices. Our new Riber’s Compact 21 DZ system will be dedicated to the growth of terahertz quantum cascade laser (THz QCL) structures based on III-V semiconductor materials. Particularly noteworthy are the reliability and stability of the Compact 21 DZ, as well as the advanced real-time monitoring features embedded for the MBE growth control.

With our modern and smart research MBE Compact 21 DZ system, Riber is committed to accelerate the pace of research by supporting our customers to over pass the challenges in the development of novel semiconductor technologies” concludes Philippe LEY, chairman of the executive board of Riber.

Riber’s Compact 21 range includes the most flexible and best-performance research MBE systems with designs configurable for traditional III-V compounds semiconductors, II-VI materials, nitrides, oxides and other new materials. The Compact 21 DZ system features the state-of-the art MBE technologies allowing the production of highly complex epitaxial layers with high quality.

About Istituto Nanoscienze CNR

Istituto Nanoscienze is a young research institute of the Italian National Research Council (CNR) devoted to frontier research in nanoscience and nanotechnology. The institute research interest is focused on exploring nanostructures and nanodevices by applying fundamental research as well as emerging technologies to tackle important challenges faced by society. Istituto Nanoscienze research impact encompass several fields, such as Energy, Health, Information and Safety. Istituto Nanoscienze headquarter is located in Pisa within Nest laboratory.
http://www.nano.cnr.it/

About RIBER

RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces MBE systems and evaporators for the semiconductor industry. It also provides technical and scientific support for its clients, maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels. Through its high-tech equipment, RIBER performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous consumer applications, from information technologies to 5G telecommunications networks, OLED screens and next-generation solar cells.
RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).
www.riber.com

Contacts

RIBER
Stéphane Berterretche
tél. : +33 (0)1 39 96 65 00
invest@riber.com 		CALYPTUS 
Cyril Combe
tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68
cyril.combe@calyptus.net

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Riber Order for a research MBE machine in Europe Press release Order for a research MBE machine in Europe Bezons, June 18, 2021 – 8:00am – RIBER, the global leader for molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment serving the semiconductor industry, is announcing an order for a research system from an …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
Rich Geruson, NexOptic Chairman, Announces NexOptic Receives its 2nd Patent Notice of Allowance ...
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
Conduent and its CIO Mark Prout Win Gold Stevie Award for Leading Through Digital Disruption
Nevada Exploration Closes Oversubscribed $4.75M Financing
Labrador Gold Doubles Number of Drill Rigs to Four and Increases Drilling Program to 50,000 Metres ...
Novan Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
XPO Logistics Recognized for Environmental Sustainability as a Green 75 Supply Chain Partner
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
02/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces early close of the Offering of new shares
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus