OSLO, Norway, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The two US-based board members of Nordic Nanovector ASA (the "Company"), Joanna Horobin and Jean-Pierre Bizzari have resolved to settle a total number of 22,860 RSUs that were issued to them in June 2020 after they had elected to receive all or part of their remuneration for the period from the annual general meeting in 2020 to the annual general meeting in 2021 in RSUs. In addition, Hilde Steineger, who did not stand for re-election as board member at the annual general meeting in 2021, has resolved to settle a total number of 29,106 RSUs previously issued as remuneration under the RSU-program. Each RSU gives the right to subscribe for one share in the Company at a subscription price of NOK 0.20.

The Board of Directors of the Company has, to fulfil the Company's obligations under the RSU agreements, resolved to issue 51,966 new shares at a subscription price of NOK 0.20 per share giving a total subscription amount of NOK 10,393.20. The shares are issued pursuant to the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors at the annual general meeting held on 28 April 2021. Subsequent to the issuance of the new shares, the Company's share capital will be NOK 19,603,996 divided into 98,019,980 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.20.