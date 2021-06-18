checkAd

Nordic Nanovector ASA Increase of share capital

OSLO, Norway, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The two US-based board members of Nordic Nanovector ASA (the "Company"), Joanna Horobin and Jean-Pierre Bizzari have resolved to settle a total number of 22,860 RSUs that were issued to them in June 2020 after they had elected to receive all or part of their remuneration for the period from the annual general meeting in 2020 to the annual general meeting in 2021 in RSUs. In addition, Hilde Steineger, who did not stand for re-election as board member at the annual general meeting in 2021, has resolved to settle a total number of 29,106 RSUs previously issued as remuneration under the RSU-program. Each RSU gives the right to subscribe for one share in the Company at a subscription price of NOK 0.20.

The Board of Directors of the Company has, to fulfil the Company's obligations under the RSU agreements, resolved to issue 51,966 new shares at a subscription price of NOK 0.20 per share giving a total subscription amount of NOK 10,393.20. The shares are issued pursuant to the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors at the annual general meeting held on 28 April 2021. Subsequent to the issuance of the new shares, the Company's share capital will be NOK 19,603,996 divided into 98,019,980 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.20.

Joanna Horobin and Jean-Pierre Bizzari have each subscribed for 11,430 new shares. They will following issuance of the new shares, have the following holding of shares and RSUs in the Company:

Name

Total number of RSUs

Total number of shares

Joanna Horobin

4,802

25,240

Jean-Pierre Bizzari

4,802

20,452

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries
Malene Brondberg, CFO
Cell: +44 7561 431 762
Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/Frazer Hall/David Dible (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)
Tel: +44 203 926 8535
Email: nordicnanovector@citigatedewerogerson.com

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 26 billion by 2028. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin in the US and other major markets.

