Capgemini Press Release // Sogeti in Sweden exclusive winner of €220 million multi-year framework agreement

Sogeti in Sweden exclusive winner of €220 million multi-year framework agreement





Stockholm, Sweden, June 18, 2021 – Sogeti in Sweden, part of the Capgemini Group, has won an exclusive new Framework Agreement with the Swedish Transport Administration covering IT services for application development and management. The agreement initially runs over four years and can be extended for a further three.

Following a review of its IT operations, the Swedish Transport Administration , a government authority headquartered in Borlänge, responsible for the long-term planning of Sweden’s transport system for road, rail, shipping and aviation, has signed a single supplier Framework Agreement with Sogeti Sverige AB (Sogeti Sweden).

This will see Sogeti in Sweden take responsibility for the resources and teams needed for application development and application management within the Swedish Transport Administration's IT operations. The contract period is four (4) years, with the government authority having the right to extend it by one (1) year + one (1) year + one (1) year.

The total value is 2,3 billon SEK (approximately 220 million Euros) over the maximum contract period of seven years.

The Swedish Transport Administration has specific objectives that it wants to achieve through this long-term collaboration with Sogeti that include:

Increased scalability in application development and application management

Greater innovation

Improved cost-efficiency

Reduced risks

”We are extremely proud of this exclusive win, enabling us to deliver IT services for application development and management to the Swedish Transport Administration,” commented Sergio de Brito, Head of Sogeti in Sweden. “We look forward to being a proactive, innovative and agile partner, with high-quality delivery capabilities and credentials, providing access to our Group’s extensive portfolio. Our technology experts and teams are 100% focused on creating value at speed in a cost-effective way, and are ready to support the Swedish Transport Administration's digitalization journey over the next seven years.”

The new framework agreement entered into force on June 15, 2021.

