STMicroelectronics Helps Lierda Develop Low-Power Bluetooth Module for Wireless Solutions

China, June 18 , 2021 – STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, has announced that a new low-power Bluetooth module from Lierda Science & Technology Group Co. Ltd , a hi-tech enterprise that provides IoT system and smart product solutions in China, uses an ST STM32WB55* Bluetooth LE (BLE) microcontroller (MCU).

With its stamp-type format, Lierda’s LSD1BT-STWB5500 module is highly integrated yet robustly resistant to interference. It is already Bluetooth LE certified, allowing customers to better manage their time to market. The STM32WB MCU inside the module supports multiple protocols (including BLE 5.2, Zigbee 3.0, and Thread) with either dynamic or static concurrency mode.

“In today’s smart home appliances, smart industry, smart consumption, IoT and other industries, there is an increasing demand for MCUs that support multiple wireless protocols. The new low-power Bluetooth module developed by Lierda, an ST Authorized Partner, is based on ST’s latest STM32WB55 MCU platform. To maximize its high integration, high performance, low power consumption, and other characteristics, the module supports multiple wireless protocols and fingerprint recognition algorithms, and supports customer secondary development. Superior RF performance helps customers greatly shorten the design cycle,” said Alex Yu, General Manager of Lierda ST Business Department.

“Bluetooth and other 2.4GHz protocols require expertise at both the hardware and software levels. By overcoming the design complexity and easing the burden and cost of certifications, modules are becoming key enablers for companies to develop their wireless products and accelerate time to market. Collaboration with Lierda is therefore instrumental for ST to better serve our customers in the wireless area, giving them access to STM32 products and ecosystem,” said Arnaud Julienne, Vice President, Head of Marketing and Applications of MDG, IoT/AI Competence Center and Digital Marketing, Asia Pacific Region, STMicroelectronics.