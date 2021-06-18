checkAd

DGAP-News 32% of LEG shareholders choose scrip dividend

DGAP-News: LEG Immobilien SE / Key word(s): Dividend/Dividend
32% of LEG shareholders choose scrip dividend

18.06.2021
32% of LEG shareholders choose scrip dividend

LEG Immobilien SE once again offered its shareholders a scrip dividend. During the subscription period from 31 May 2021 to 14 June 2021, the shareholders were able to choose between the distribution of their dividend in cash or in the form of new shares.

In total, investors holding approximately 31.9% of the shares carrying dividend rights have decided to receive their dividend in the form of new shares. Therefore, approximately EUR 86.9 million will remain within the company.

Through the acceptance rate, the shareholders confirm LEG's strategic focus and underline their long-term confidence in the company's further development. Based on the acceptance rate, 743,682 new shares will be issued, increasing the total number of LEG shares by approximately 1% to 72,839,625 shares.

The new shares are expected to be listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 28 June 2021 when the new shares are incorporated in the listing of the existing shares of LEG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Language: English
Company: LEG Immobilien SE
ISIN: DE000LEG1110
WKN: LEG111
Indices: MDAX
