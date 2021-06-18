checkAd

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.06.2021 / 10:12
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Rolf
Last name(s): Buch

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Vonovia SE

b) LEI
5299005A2ZEP6AP7KM81 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
52.8000 EUR 13780.80 EUR
52.8000 EUR 228676.80 EUR
52.8000 EUR 40497.60 EUR
52.8000 EUR 15945.60 EUR
52.8000 EUR 97099.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
52.8000 EUR 396000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-06-17; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


18.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Vonovia SE
Universitätsstraße 133
44803 Bochum
Germany
Internet: www.vonovia.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69195  18.06.2021 



