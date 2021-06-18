checkAd

DGAP-News Ekotechnika AG stays on growth track in H1 2020/21

Ekotechnika AG stays on growth track in H1 2020/21

Ekotechnika AG stays on growth track in H1 2020/21

  • Group revenues up by 16% to EUR 87.1 million
  • Number of tractors sold almost doubled
  • Operating profit (EBIT) rises sharply to EUR 4.8 million (H1 2019/20: EUR -3.6 million)
  • Annual forecast raised in March 2021 confirmed

Walldorf, 18 June 2021 - Ekotechnika AG (Primary Market; ISIN: DE000A161234), the German holding company of the largest dealer of international agricultural machinery in Russia, increased its revenues by 16% to EUR 87.1 million in the first half of 2020/21 (end of the financial year: 30 September). Of this, sales of agricultural machinery accounted for approx. EUR 53.8 million (62% of total revenues). In the same period, the number of tractors sold almost doubled to 211 compared to the first six months of the prior financial year (114 tractors). Sales of combines and forage harvesters also picked up noticeably from 3 to 14 machines. Revenues in the Spare Parts segment climbed from EUR 22.7 million in the prior year period to EUR 24.9 million in the reporting period (29% of total revenues). The strategically focused Service segment also performed positively in exchange rate adjusted terms and generated revenues of EUR 1.8 million in the first half of 2020/21. The focus here is on measures to increase efficiency and further enhance customer satisfaction. The Smart Farming segment, which is currently being established and for which a separate department with dedicated employees has been set up in recent months, also boosted its revenues from EUR 0.2 million to EUR 0.9 million.

Gross profit was up by 8% on the prior year period (EUR 14.3 million) to EUR 15.4 million. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) showed a clearly positive trend and reached EUR 6.3 million (H1 2019/20: EUR -2.2 million.). The same applies to earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), which amounted to EUR 4.8 million (H1 2019/20: EUR -3.6 million). The noticeably higher six-month result is attributable not only to the increased gross profit but primarily also to the negative exchange rate effects of the previous year. Consolidated six-month earnings improved to EUR 2.2 million, up from a six-month loss of EUR 5.2 million in the same period of the previous year.

