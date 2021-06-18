RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 18.06.2021, 10:07 | 28 | 0 | 0 18.06.2021, 10:07 | Auction date 2021-06-18 Loan 3114 Coupon 0.125 % ISIN-code SE0013748258 Maturity 2030-06-01 Tendered volume, SEK mln 250 +/- 150 Volume offered, SEK mln 950 Volume bought, SEK mln 250 Number of bids 11 Number of accepted bids 4 Average yield -1.530 % Lowest accepted yield -1.537 % Highest yield -1.527 % % accepted at lowest yield 50.00

Auction date 2021-06-18 Loan 3111 Coupon 0.125 % ISIN-code SE0007045745 Maturity 2032-06-01 Tendered volume, SEK mln 500 +/- 250 Volume offered, SEK mln 1,650 Volume bought, SEK mln 500 Number of bids 10 Number of accepted bids 5 Average yield -1.430 % Lowest accepted yield -1.437 % Highest yield -1.422 % % accepted at lowest yield 25.00













