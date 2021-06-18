RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS
|Auction date
|2021-06-18
|Loan
|3114
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0013748258
|Maturity
|2030-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|250 +/- 150
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|950
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|250
|Number of bids
|11
|Number of accepted bids
|4
|Average yield
|-1.530 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|-1.537 %
|Highest yield
|-1.527 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|50.00
|Auction date
|2021-06-18
|Loan
|3111
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0007045745
|Maturity
|2032-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|1,650
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|500
|Number of bids
|10
|Number of accepted bids
|5
|Average yield
|-1.430 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|-1.437 %
|Highest yield
|-1.422 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|25.00
