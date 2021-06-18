Correction UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Managers’ Transactions (Wahlroos)
UPM-Kymmene Corporation Managers’ Transactions 18 June 2021 at 11:00 EEST
Correction: UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Managers’ Transactions (Wahlroos)
Technical correction: The unit price in UPM's managers' transaction release on 10 June 2021 was "USD". The correct unit price is "PCT". The corrected release is as follows:
UPM-Kymmene Corporation has on 10 June 2021 received the following notification:
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Tetrao SA
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Wahlroos, Björn
Position: Chair of the Board
Issuer: UPM-Kymmene Corporation
LEI: 213800EC6PW5VU4J9U64
Notification type: AMENDMENT
Amendment comment: Technical correction to the unit price.
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-06-08
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: USX9518SAB44
Nature of the transaction: TERMINATION OF PLEDGE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 15,416,000 Unit price: N/A
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 15,416,000 Volume weighted average price: N/A
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-06-10
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: US915436AC33
Nature of the transaction: TERMINATION OF PLEDGE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,868,000 Unit price: N/A
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1,868,000 Volume weighted average price: N/A
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-06-08
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: USX9518SAB44
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5,000,000 Unit price: 129.75 PCT
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 5,000,000 Volume weighted average price: 129.75 PCT
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-06-09
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: USX9518SAB44
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4,000,000 Unit price: 129.25 PCT
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 4,000,000 Volume weighted average price: 129.25 PCT
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-06-09
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: USX9518SAB44
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 6,416,000 Unit price: 129.25 PCT
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 6,416,000 Volume weighted average price: 129.25 PCT
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-06-10
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: US915436AC33
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,868,000 Unit price: 129.25 PCT
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1,868,000 Volume weighted average price: 129.25 PCT
UPM-Kymmene Corporation
Pirkko Harrela
Executive Vice President, Stakeholder Relations
UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com
UPM
We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 18,000 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 8.6 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore – Beyond fossils. www.upm.com
Follow UPM on Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | #UPM #biofore #beyondfossils
