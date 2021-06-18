checkAd

Correction UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Managers’ Transactions (Wahlroos) 

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.06.2021, 10:00  |  35   |   |   

UPM-Kymmene Corporation        Managers’ Transactions                18 June 2021 at 11:00 EEST

Correction: UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Managers’ Transactions (Wahlroos)

Technical correction: The unit price in UPM's managers' transaction release on 10 June 2021 was "USD". The correct unit price is "PCT". The corrected release is as follows:

UPM-Kymmene Corporation has on 10 June 2021 received the following notification:

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Tetrao SA
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Wahlroos, Björn
Position: Chair of the Board

Issuer: UPM-Kymmene Corporation
LEI: 213800EC6PW5VU4J9U64
Notification type: AMENDMENT
Amendment comment: Technical correction to the unit price.

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-06-08
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: USX9518SAB44
Nature of the transaction: TERMINATION OF PLEDGE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 15,416,000 Unit price: N/A
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 15,416,000 Volume weighted average price: N/A

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-06-10
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: US915436AC33
Nature of the transaction: TERMINATION OF PLEDGE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,868,000 Unit price: N/A
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1,868,000 Volume weighted average price: N/A

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-06-08
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: USX9518SAB44
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5,000,000 Unit price: 129.75 PCT
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 5,000,000 Volume weighted average price: 129.75 PCT

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-06-09
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: USX9518SAB44
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4,000,000 Unit price: 129.25 PCT
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 4,000,000 Volume weighted average price: 129.25 PCT

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-06-09
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: USX9518SAB44
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 6,416,000 Unit price: 129.25 PCT
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 6,416,000 Volume weighted average price: 129.25 PCT

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-06-10
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: US915436AC33
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,868,000 Unit price: 129.25 PCT
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1,868,000 Volume weighted average price: 129.25 PCT

UPM-Kymmene Corporation
Pirkko Harrela
Executive Vice President, Stakeholder Relations

UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com

UPM
We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 18,000 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 8.6 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore – Beyond fossils. www.upm.com
Follow UPM on Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | #UPM #biofore #beyondfossils





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Correction UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Managers’ Transactions (Wahlroos)  UPM-Kymmene Corporation        Managers’ Transactions                18 June 2021 at 11:00 EEST Correction: UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Managers’ Transactions (Wahlroos) Technical correction: The unit price in UPM's managers' transaction release on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
XPO Logistics Recognized for Environmental Sustainability as a Green 75 Supply Chain Partner
Rich Geruson, NexOptic Chairman, Announces NexOptic Receives its 2nd Patent Notice of Allowance ...
Conduent and its CIO Mark Prout Win Gold Stevie Award for Leading Through Digital Disruption
Nevada Exploration Closes Oversubscribed $4.75M Financing
Labrador Gold Doubles Number of Drill Rigs to Four and Increases Drilling Program to 50,000 Metres ...
Novan Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
02/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces early close of the Offering of new shares
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus