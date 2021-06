Notice of GM Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 18.06.2021, 10:16 | 22 | 0 | 0 18.06.2021, 10:16 | Election of Board members. It is hereby announced that Mr. Jørn Tolstrup Rohde has been elected new vice chairman of the board. It is also announced that Ms. Lene Lange has been elected as new board member.



