Adevinta welcomes Austrian regulatory approval and commences closing of the acquisition of eBay Classifieds Group

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

Oslo, 18 June 2021 - Following an announcement by the Austrian Federal Competition Authorities (the “FCA”) today, Adevinta ASA (ADE) (“Adevinta”), confirms that the FCA has approved the remedies proposed by Adevinta and eBay Inc. (“eBay”) to resolve the competition concerns raised by the FCA in relation to Adevinta’s acquisition of eBay Classifieds Group (“eCG”), the global classifieds arm of eBay (“the transaction”).



The remedies proposed by Adevinta and eBay address the FCA’s concern that the transaction could potentially lessen competition in the Austrian market between eBay.at and Willhaben, Adevinta’s joint venture business in Austria. The commitments include a reduction by eBay of its financial interest in Adevinta to at least 33% within 18 months following closing of the transaction, so as to reduce its indirect economic interest in Willhaben. Additionally, Adevinta has agreed to prevent the flow of information about Willhaben to eBay, as well as to restrict eBay's potential influence over the strategic operations of Willhaben.