BioNTech Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 2 Clinical Trial of mRNA-based BNT111 in Patients with Advanced Melanoma

  • First program from BioNTech’s fully-owned mRNA cancer vaccine platform FixVac treats patients in a randomized clinical Phase 2 clinical trial
  • Phase 2 trial is based on positive results from Phase 1 Lipo-MERIT trial that demonstrated a favorable safety profile for BNT111 as well as durable objective responses observed in patients with melanoma who had progressed following prior checkpoint blockade
  • Trial is enrolling a total of 120 patients at clinical trial sites in the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States and Australia

MAINZ, Germany, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX, “BioNTech” or “the Company”), announced today that the first patient has been treated in its BNT111 Phase 2 cancer vaccine trial (2020-002195-12; NCT04526899). The study is evaluating the Company’s therapeutic cancer vaccine candidate BNT111 in combination with Libtayo (cemiplimab) in patients with anti-PD1-refractory/relapsed unresectable Stage III or IV melanoma. BNT111 is the lead product candidate from BioNTech’s FixVac platform that targets a fixed combination of mRNA-encoded, tumor-associated antigens with the objective of triggering a strong and precise immune response against cancer and is fully owned by BioNTech.

The BNT111-01 trial which is being conducted in collaboration with Regeneron, was reviewed and approved by the regulatory authorities in Spain, Germany, Italy and Poland as well as in the United Kingdom, the United States and Australia. The open-label randomized trial evaluates the efficacy, tolerability, and safety of BNT111 in combination with Libtayo, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody, being co-developed by Regeneron and Sanofi. The trial is enrolling a total of 120 patients and will evaluate the effects of the combination as well as single agents alone. The primary endpoint is the overall response rate of BNT111 in combination with Libtayo. Secondary endpoints include overall response rate in the single agent arms, duration of response, and safety. The first patient has been dosed in the EU. BioNTech retains global commercial rights to BNT111.

“Our vision is to harness the power of the immune system against cancer and infectious diseases. We were able to demonstrate the potential of mRNA vaccines in addressing COVID-19. We must not forget, that cancer is also a global health threat, even worse than the current pandemic,“ said Özlem Türeci, M.D., Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of BioNTech. “BNT111 has already shown a favorable safety profile and encouraging preliminary results in early clinical evaluation. With the start of patient treatment in our Phase 2 trial, we are encouraged to continue on our initial path to realize the potential of mRNA vaccines for cancer patients.”

