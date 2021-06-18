Huize Launches “Darwin Critical Care 2021” with Sunshine Insurance Group – An Innovative Critical Insurance Product for Consumers with Pre-existing Conditions

Mr. Cunjun Ma, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Huize, commented, “This year marks the second year in a row for Huize to launch a product dedicated to customers with pre-existing medical conditions. Leveraging our years of experience in product development, advanced technology, and a massive amount of multi-dimensional user data, we are able to group sub-optimal health users at a reasonably large scale, deploy data-analytics to customize insurance underwriting requirements, and thereby empower our insurance carrier partner to implement risk-based pricing effectively.”

SHENZHEN, China, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huize Holding Limited, (“Huize”, the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: HUIZ), a leading digital insurance product and service platform for new generation consumers in China, today announced that it has partnered with Sunshine Insurance Group to launch “Darwin Critical Care 2021,” a critical illness insurance product designed for sub-optimal health group.

“Between 2015 and 2019, there were about 507 million people with obesity, 420 million people with hypertension, 130 million people with diabetes, and about 86 million people diagnosed with hepatitis B in China, according to the Report on the Nutrition and Chronic Disease Status of Chinese Residents published by The State Council Information Office of China. ‘Darwin Critical Care 2021’ provides insurance coverage for consumers with more than 20 high-risk diseases including diabetes, hepatitis B, hypertension, hyperlipidemia and breast nodules. Thus, we are now opening the door to those who were previously denied coverage because of a pre-existing condition, and we believe the product launch will help fill the significant market void and satisfy the insurance coverage needs of these individuals and ultimately generate tremendous new opportunities for our business and insurance carrier partners.”

About Huize Holding Limited

Huize Holding Limited is a leading digital insurance product and service platform for new generation consumers in China. Targeting the younger generation, Huize is dedicated to serving its insurance clients for their life-long insurance needs. Leveraging its online platform, Huize offers a wide variety of insurance products with a focus on long-term life and health insurance products, and empowers its insurer partners to reach a large fragmented client base in the insurance retail market efficiently and enhance their insurance sales. Huize provides insurance clients with digitalized insurance experience and services, including suitable product recommendations, consulting service, intelligent underwriting and assistance in claim application and settlement, which significantly improve transaction experience.

For more information, please visit http://ir.huize.com.

About Sunshine Insurance Group

Founded in 2005, Sunshine Insurance Group is one of Top 500 Enterprises and Top 100 Enterprises of Service Industries in China. The Group specialized in providing comprehensive life insurance products and has established a nationwide service network through its 36 provincial branches and over 1500 sub-branches in China.

