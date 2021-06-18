GeoPark Limited Co-Founder and Former Chairman Gerald O’Shaughnessy Issues Open Letter to Company’s Board of Directors

June 18, 2021

Dear Members of the Board:

I am writing you now because I am deeply concerned that GeoPark faces two significant barriers to enhancing shareholder value: (1) Jim Park’s general resistance to full and independent evaluation of strategic alternatives and consistent lack of transparency have led to missed opportunities and call into serious question his performance as CEO and (2) the board has compounded these issues by failing to exert true independent and critical oversight of management. I believe action needs to be taken now to rectify this situation.

Over the past two decades GeoPark has grown into a leading independent oil and gas producer in Latin America, primarily driven by the discovery and development of the Jacana/Tigana field in the Llanos 34 block in Colombia. With the coming plateau in production from that field and GeoPark’s substantial debt, we are now at a crossroads: will we be able to navigate the rapidly changing landscape of our industry, or will we be left behind? That is why it is imperative that the company carefully evaluate all strategic alternatives to ensure that we are best positioned for success.

While our Colombian assets generate attractive returns, many projects in our other jurisdictions lack scale; and the aggregated operations in the other countries in which we operate are of sub-economic value. Supporting these other operations has led to unacceptable annual general and administrative expenses per barrel of oil equivalent produced (BOEP) and total salaries and benefits per BOEP that are significantly higher than several of our peers, including our Llanos 34 partner, Parex Resources. Elevated levels of debt also now restrict our ability to return capital to shareholders and have left us with limited exposure to resurgent commodity prices due to the hedging of production required given our debt load. Shareholders deserve a board that will objectively consider the proper methodology for reflecting the value of these non-Colombian assets on our books, thoroughly evaluate the potential downsides of the company’s high-cost strategy, and promote greater discipline in investment projects and consider all options to maximize shareholder value.