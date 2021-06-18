DGAP-DD wallstreet:online AG english
Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG| 18.06.2021, 12:37 | 22 | 0 |
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
wallstreet:online Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
a) Name
|Title:
|First name:
|André
|Last name(s):
|Kolbinger
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|wallstreet:online AG
b) LEI
|39120021VUEJYNGL7R59
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A2GS609
b) Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|26.100 EUR
|3993.30 EUR
|26.100 EUR
|3993.30 EUR
|26.200 EUR
|4008.60 EUR
|26.200 EUR
|3930.00 EUR
|26.200 EUR
|3930.00 EUR
|26.200 EUR
|3930.00 EUR
|26.200 EUR
|2384.20 EUR
|26.200 EUR
|3982.40 EUR
|26.200 EUR
|5187.60 EUR
|26.200 EUR
|3982.40 EUR
|26.200 EUR
|6759.60 EUR
|26.200 EUR
|6759.60 EUR
|26.200 EUR
|12628.40 EUR
|26.300 EUR
|3997.60 EUR
|26.300 EUR
|7916.30 EUR
|26.300 EUR
|14386.10 EUR
|26.400 EUR
|6415.20 EUR
|26.400 EUR
|6784.80 EUR
|26.000 EUR
|13000.00 EUR
|26.000 EUR
|5616.00 EUR
|26.000 EUR
|2600.00 EUR
|26.000 EUR
|3146.00 EUR
|26.000 EUR
|3146.00 EUR
|26.000 EUR
|3692.00 EUR
|26.400 EUR
|3986.40 EUR
|26.400 EUR
|4039.20 EUR
|26.400 EUR
|4039.20 EUR
|26.400 EUR
|1135.20 EUR
|26.100 EUR
|3993.30 EUR
|26.100 EUR
|9056.70 EUR
|26.000 EUR
|3380.00 EUR
|26.000 EUR
|3380.00 EUR
|26.000 EUR
|3978.00 EUR
|26.000 EUR
|2262.00 EUR
|26.000 EUR
|1742.00 EUR
|26.300 EUR
|3997.60 EUR
|26.300 EUR
|3997.60 EUR
|26.300 EUR
|5154.80 EUR
|26.200 EUR
|3982.40 EUR
|26.200 EUR
|3982.40 EUR
|26.200 EUR
|3982.40 EUR
|26.200 EUR
|1152.80 EUR
|26.300 EUR
|3997.60 EUR
|26.300 EUR
|3892.40 EUR
|26.300 EUR
|3997.60 EUR
|26.300 EUR
|3997.60 EUR
|26.400 EUR
|1214.40 EUR
|26.200 EUR
|3930.00 EUR
|26.200 EUR
|22270.00 EUR
|26.300 EUR
|3471.60 EUR
|26.300 EUR
|3471.60 EUR
|26.300 EUR
|3471.60 EUR
|26.300 EUR
|2735.20 EUR
|26.400 EUR
|3986.40 EUR
|26.400 EUR
|5016.00 EUR
|26.400 EUR
|2666.40 EUR
|26.300 EUR
|1525.40 EUR
|26.700 EUR
|3978.30 EUR
|26.700 EUR
|3978.30 EUR
|26.700 EUR
|53.40 EUR
|26.700 EUR
|13350.00 EUR
|26.500 EUR
|3975.00 EUR
|26.500 EUR
|3975.00 EUR
|26.300 EUR
|3366.40 EUR
|26.500 EUR
|3975.00 EUR
|26.500 EUR
|3975.00 EUR
|26.500 EUR
|5008.50 EUR
|Diskussion: WALLSTREET:ONLINE AG mit deutlichem Kurspotenzial
|Diskussion: Neu auf wallstreet:online - tagesaktuelle Aktien Trends und modernisierter Editor für Forenbeiträge
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0