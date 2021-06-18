checkAd

Gray Television Forms New Sports and Entertainment Revenue Group

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.06.2021, 12:55  |   |   |   

ATLANTA, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN) has formed a new sales and sponsorship entity called Gray Sports + Entertainment Sales to represent the company’s internal content production portfolio to brands and advertising agencies. The new group is responsible for revenue generation of Gray-owned media and sponsorship assets.

In addition to owning the largest portfolio of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the country, Gray owns Raycom Sports, Tupelo Honey, and RTM Studios. These three video production companies collectively produce hundreds of hours of sports and entertainment programming each year through live events, original content, and branded entertainment for all types of platforms. Some of these properties include:

  • World Chase Tag, an emerging cultural phenomenon that combines the athleticism of parkour with the age-old game of tag.
  • The ACC Digital Network, the official home for all the best ACC digital, video and social content
  • Origin Sports, bringing fans the biggest names in sports before they were stars.
  • PowerNation, America’s most-watched automotive how-to programming.
  • Full Court Press, hosted by Greta Van Susteren, a weekly program shining a light on the local impact of national politics.
  • The Song, a multi-genre music and entertainment series that shares the incredible stories behind the biggest songs ever written and recorded.

Gray Sports + Entertainment Sales is led by Bill Lancaster, currently Vice President of Sales for both Raycom Sports and RTM Studios. Lancaster will be responsible for the group’s strategy and execution. Before joining Gray in 2016, Lancaster spent 20 years with Gannett/TEGNA in a variety of leadership roles.

Joel Lewin joins the group as Senior Director of Revenue Development. Lewin brings more than 30 years of sales and marketing experience. He joins Gray from Warner Bros. Television, where he served most recently as Vice President-Media Sales since 2001 and as Vice President, Station Sales prior to that.

“One of the great strengths of Gray Television is the passionate communities we represent through the broad array of content we produce and distribute across many different platforms” said Pat LaPlatney, President and Co-CEO of Gray Television.  “This initiative showcases our unique programming to marketers through high-impact sponsorships and will help us serve our customers more effectively.”

Gray previously announced agreements to acquire Quincy Media and Meredith Corporation. Following the anticipated closings of these transactions later this year, Gray will become the nation’s second largest television broadcaster. At that time, Gray’s portfolio of television stations will serve 113 local markets reaching approximately 36 percent of US television households.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is the largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States. Upon the closing of its acquisition of Quincy Media, Inc., Gray will own television stations serving 102 television markets that collectively reach 25.4 percent of US television households, including the number-one ranked television station in 77 markets and the first and/or second highest ranked television station in 93 markets according to Comscore’s average all-day ratings for calendar year 2020. Gray also owns video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo Honey, and RTM Studios, the producer of PowerNation programs and content and is the majority owner of Swirl Films.

www.gray.tv


#        #        #


CONTACT: Pat LaPlatney, President and Co-Chief Executive Officer, 334-206-1400




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gray Television Forms New Sports and Entertainment Revenue Group ATLANTA, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN) has formed a new sales and sponsorship entity called Gray Sports + Entertainment Sales to represent the company’s internal content production portfolio to brands …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
Rich Geruson, NexOptic Chairman, Announces NexOptic Receives its 2nd Patent Notice of Allowance ...
Conduent and its CIO Mark Prout Win Gold Stevie Award for Leading Through Digital Disruption
Nevada Exploration Closes Oversubscribed $4.75M Financing
Labrador Gold Doubles Number of Drill Rigs to Four and Increases Drilling Program to 50,000 Metres ...
Novan Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Kirkland Lake Gold Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
02/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces early close of the Offering of new shares
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus