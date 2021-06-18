View Smart Windows Selected for Renovation of 111 Wall Street, a Reimagined Office Tower in Manhattan’s Financial District

Nightingale Properties and Wafra Capital Partners are repositioning 111 Wall Street into a Class-A downtown New York City office asset through a redevelopment program that includes a full exterior renovation and infrastructure overhaul. View Smart Windows, which use artificial intelligence to optimize natural light and views of the outdoors while minimizing heat and glare, will serve as a key amenity to attract tenants focused on employee comfort and wellness in a post-pandemic office environment. View Smart Windows are designed to make buildings healthier, smarter, and more energy efficient, a critical differentiator in asset renovations which ultimately benefits a landlord’s bottom line.

NEW YORK and MILPITAS, Calif., June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIEW) (“View”), the market leader in smart glass, announced its smart windows will be installed at 111 Wall Street, a 25-story, 1.2 million-square-foot waterfront office tower in Manhattan’s Financial District, currently undergoing an extensive transformation by Nightingale Properties and Wafra Capital Partners.

The new smart windows will provide tenants with unobstructed views of the Manhattan and Brooklyn skylines, New York Harbor and the East River, while also reducing energy consumption at the property. In addition, the installation at 111 Wall Street will feature View Immersive Display, which allows tenants to transform their smart windows into transparent, high-definition displays for interactive remote collaboration, internet browsing, entertainment, and more.

111 Wall Street is also the first property to receive funding through New York City’s recently launched C-PACE program, a financing structure that supports energy efficiency improvements. The C-PACE financing will help fund the building renovations and allow ownership to comply with the city’s new environmental regulations.

“We are focused on creating a safe and secure office space that will put employees returning to work at ease,” said Michael Gontar, Chief Investment Officer with Wafra Capital Partners. “With its numerous health and wellness benefits, incorporating View Smart Windows into the reimagined 111 Wall Street was an obvious choice.”

Smart glass offers significant health advantages by reducing the incidence of eyestrain and headaches by over 50%. In a recent study, employees working next to View Smart Windows improved their sleep by 37 minutes per night and cognitive function by 42 percent. Research also shows that buildings designed to increase access to natural light yield 5%-6% higher rents.