checkAd

View Smart Windows Selected for Renovation of 111 Wall Street, a Reimagined Office Tower in Manhattan’s Financial District

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.06.2021, 13:00  |  45   |   |   

NEW YORK and MILPITAS, Calif., June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIEW) (“View”), the market leader in smart glass, announced its smart windows will be installed at 111 Wall Street, a 25-story, 1.2 million-square-foot waterfront office tower in Manhattan’s Financial District, currently undergoing an extensive transformation by Nightingale Properties and Wafra Capital Partners.

Nightingale Properties and Wafra Capital Partners are repositioning 111 Wall Street into a Class-A downtown New York City office asset through a redevelopment program that includes a full exterior renovation and infrastructure overhaul. View Smart Windows, which use artificial intelligence to optimize natural light and views of the outdoors while minimizing heat and glare, will serve as a key amenity to attract tenants focused on employee comfort and wellness in a post-pandemic office environment. View Smart Windows are designed to make buildings healthier, smarter, and more energy efficient, a critical differentiator in asset renovations which ultimately benefits a landlord’s bottom line.

The new smart windows will provide tenants with unobstructed views of the Manhattan and Brooklyn skylines, New York Harbor and the East River, while also reducing energy consumption at the property. In addition, the installation at 111 Wall Street will feature View Immersive Display, which allows tenants to transform their smart windows into transparent, high-definition displays for interactive remote collaboration, internet browsing, entertainment, and more.

111 Wall Street is also the first property to receive funding through New York City’s recently launched C-PACE program, a financing structure that supports energy efficiency improvements. The C-PACE financing will help fund the building renovations and allow ownership to comply with the city’s new environmental regulations.

“We are focused on creating a safe and secure office space that will put employees returning to work at ease,” said Michael Gontar, Chief Investment Officer with Wafra Capital Partners. “With its numerous health and wellness benefits, incorporating View Smart Windows into the reimagined 111 Wall Street was an obvious choice.”

Smart glass offers significant health advantages by reducing the incidence of eyestrain and headaches by over 50%. In a recent study, employees working next to View Smart Windows improved their sleep by 37 minutes per night and cognitive function by 42 percent. Research also shows that buildings designed to increase access to natural light yield 5%-6% higher rents.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

View Smart Windows Selected for Renovation of 111 Wall Street, a Reimagined Office Tower in Manhattan’s Financial District NEW YORK and MILPITAS, Calif., June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - View, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIEW) (“View”), the market leader in smart glass, announced its smart windows will be installed at 111 Wall Street, a 25-story, 1.2 million-square-foot waterfront …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
Rich Geruson, NexOptic Chairman, Announces NexOptic Receives its 2nd Patent Notice of Allowance ...
Conduent and its CIO Mark Prout Win Gold Stevie Award for Leading Through Digital Disruption
Nevada Exploration Closes Oversubscribed $4.75M Financing
Novan Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Kirkland Lake Gold Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment
GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF ITS CRYPTOCURRENCY TRADING PLATFORM, ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
02/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces early close of the Offering of new shares
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus