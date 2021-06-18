Simply Good Foods to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, July 1, 2021

DENVER, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) (“Simply Good Foods” or the “Company”), a developer, marketer and seller of branded nutritional foods and snacking products, today announced it will report financial results for the 13 week fiscal third quarter ended May 29, 2021, on Thursday, July 1, 2021, before market open. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results with additional comments and details provided at that time. Participating on the call will be Joseph E. Scalzo, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Todd Cunfer, Chief Financial Officer.



The conference call is scheduled to begin at 6:30 a.m. Mountain time (8:30 a.m. Eastern time) on Thursday, July 1, 2021. Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 1-877-407-0792 from the U.S. and International callers can dial 201-689-8263.