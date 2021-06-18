checkAd

Simply Good Foods to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, July 1, 2021

DENVER, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) (“Simply Good Foods” or the “Company”), a developer, marketer and seller of branded nutritional foods and snacking products, today announced it will report financial results for the 13 week fiscal third quarter ended May 29, 2021, on Thursday, July 1, 2021, before market open. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results with additional comments and details provided at that time. Participating on the call will be Joseph E. Scalzo, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Todd Cunfer, Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call is scheduled to begin at 6:30 a.m. Mountain time (8:30 a.m. Eastern time) on Thursday, July 1, 2021. Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 1-877-407-0792 from the U.S. and International callers can dial 201-689-8263.

In addition, the call and accompanying presentation slides will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted at the “Investor Relations” section of the Company's website at http://www.thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Thursday, July 15, 2021, by dialing 844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering confirmation code 13720688.

About The Simply Good Foods Company
The Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq: SMPL), headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a highly-focused food company with a product portfolio consisting primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins, Quest, and Atkins Endulge brand names. Simply Good Foods is poised to expand its wellness platform through innovation and organic growth along with investment opportunities in the snacking space and broader food category. Simply Good Foods aims to lead the nutritious snacking movement with trusted brands that offer a variety of convenient, innovative, great-tasting, better-for-you snacks and meal replacements. For more information, please visit http://www.thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com.

Investor Contact
Mark Pogharian
Vice President, Investor Relations, Treasury and Business Development
The Simply Good Foods Company
(720) 768-2681
mpogharian@simplygoodfoodsco.com





