Lightbridge Urges All Shareholders to Vote at the 2021 Annual Meeting

RESTON, Va., June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbridge Corporation (Nasdaq: LTBR), an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, today reminded stockholders that the virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders is scheduled for Monday, June 28th, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time and urges all stockholders to vote now. Shareholders are advised that because one of the voting proposals involves a proposed amendment to the Company’s Articles of Incorporation, the holders of a majority of outstanding common shares must approve such a proposal.

For assistance with voting your shares, please contact Advantage Proxy, Inc. toll-free at +1-877-870-8565, collect at +1-206-870-8565, or by e-mail to ksmith@advantageproxy.com.

Seth Grae, President and CEO of Lightbridge, commented, “I want to express my appreciation to the Lightbridge shareholders for participating in the proxy vote for our upcoming Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I am pleased to report that, as of today, all the proposals submitted for shareholder approval are winning at a large level of support. However, due to certain brokers eliminating the practice of issuing discretionary voting at meetings of shareholders, we are still a bit short of the stockholder vote participation threshold to achieve a majority vote of all issued and outstanding stock on the proposed amendment to the Company's Articles of Incorporation. I urge all our shareholders to vote their proxy, no matter how many shares you own.

“I remain encouraged by our continued momentum and performance thus far in 2021. As I stated in my letter to shareholders earlier this week, we are making significant progress on our fuel development activities while focusing on minimizing dilution of shareholders and growing our cooperation with the U.S. government. These efforts have benefited Lightbridge in being added to the Russell Microcap Index. Looking to the remainder of 2021 and beyond, we are excited about the breadth of opportunities available in advanced nuclear from the private and public sectors, with more significant investment from environmentally sustainable investors and building long-term shareholder value.”

