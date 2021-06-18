checkAd

BioXcel Therapeutics to Host Virtual Commercial Day on June 25, 2021

Live webcast to be held on June 25th from 12:00 PM ET – 1:30 PM ET

NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. ("BioXcel" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BTAI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology, today announced that the Company will host a virtual Commercial Day on Friday, June 25, 2021, from 12:00 PM ET – 1:30 PM ET.

The event aims to provide an update on the Company’s launch readiness plans and market insights for BXCL501, an investigational, proprietary, orally dissolving thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia and bipolar disorders I and II in adults, along with a key opinion leader clinical perspective.

Vimal Mehta, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, and Will Kane, Chief Commercial Officer, will be joined by members of the Company’s commercial leadership team, as well as industry expert, Dr. Leslie S. Zun, Professor of Emergency Medicine at Chicago Medical School.

A live webcast of the event and the accompanying presentation materials will be accessible through the investors section of the Company’s website at www.bioxceltherapeutics.com on June 25th at 12:00 PM ET. Following the event, the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for at least 30 days.

About BXCL501

BXCL501 is an investigational, proprietary, orally dissolving thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine, a selective alpha-2a receptor agonist for the treatment of agitation and opioid withdrawal symptoms. BioXcel believes that BXCL501 potentially targets a causal agitation mechanism, and the Company has observed anti-agitation results in multiple clinical studies across several neuropsychiatric disorders, including schizophrenia related agitation (SERENITY I), bipolar disorder related agitation (SERENITY II) and dementia related agitation (TRANQUILITY). BXCL501 has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for the acute treatment of agitation associated with dementia and Fast Track designation for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia, bipolar disorders and dementia. The Company recently received acceptance of its New Drug Application for BXCL501 for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia and bipolar disorders. The safety and efficacy of BXCL501 has not been established.

About BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. BioXcel’s drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices. BioXcel’s two most advanced clinical development programs are BXCL501, an investigational, proprietary, orally dissolving thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation and opioid withdrawal symptoms, and BXCL701, an investigational, orally administered, systemic innate immunity activator in development for the treatment of aggressive forms of prostate cancer and advanced solid tumors that are refractory or treatment naïve to checkpoint inhibitors. For more information, please visit www.bioxceltherapeutics.com.

Contact Information:

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.
www.bioxceltherapeutics.com

Investor Relations:
Mary Coleman
BioXcel Therapeutics, VP of Investment Relations
MColeman@bioxceltherapeutics.com
1.475.238.6837

John Graziano
Solebury Trout
jgraziano@soleburytrout.com
1.646.378.2942

Media:

Julia Deutsch
Solebury Trout
jdeutsch@soleburytrout.com
1.646.378.2967





