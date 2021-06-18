Angle PLC Announces Annual General Meeting update

GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2021 / ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, confirms that its Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held as a closed meeting at 2:00 pm on Wednesday 30 June 2021 at ANGLE …

GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2021 / ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, confirms that its Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held as a closed meeting at 2:00 pm on Wednesday 30 June 2021 at ANGLE …

GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2021 / ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, confirms that its Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held as a closed meeting at 2:00 pm on Wednesday 30 June 2021 at ANGLE plc, 10 Nugent Road, Surrey Research Park, Guildford, GU2 7AF in line with the arrangements set out in its AGM notice dated 4 June 2021 (AGM Notice). The AGM will be convened with the minimum necessary quorum of two Shareholders with the Chief Executive and Finance Director attending in person and the remaining Board members attending remotely. Shareholders are reminded that, as set out on the AGM Notice, due to the ongoing guidance from the UK Government in connection with COVID-19 restrictions, this will be a closed meeting and Shareholders and any other persons will not be permitted to attend the AGM. Shareholders will not be able to vote online during the Meeting and are therefore strongly encouraged to submit their proxy votes online via www.signalshares.com or CREST where applicable. Please refer to the AGM Notice for further details.