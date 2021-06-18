Angle PLC Announces Annual General Meeting update
GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2021 / ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, confirms that its Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held as a closed meeting at 2:00 pm on Wednesday 30 June 2021 at ANGLE plc, 10 Nugent Road, Surrey Research Park, Guildford, GU2 7AF in line with the arrangements set out in its AGM notice dated 4 June 2021 (AGM Notice). The AGM will be convened with the minimum necessary quorum of two Shareholders with the Chief Executive and Finance Director attending in person and the remaining Board members attending remotely.
Shareholders are reminded that, as set out on the AGM Notice, due to the ongoing guidance from the UK Government in connection with COVID-19 restrictions, this will be a closed meeting and Shareholders and any other persons will not be permitted to attend the AGM. Shareholders will not be able to vote online during the Meeting and are therefore strongly encouraged to submit their proxy votes online via www.signalshares.com or CREST where applicable. Please refer to the AGM Notice for further details.
Shareholders who wish to attend the AGM online should register for the event in advance via the following link: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/angle-plc/register-investor.
The Company will also be providing a business update for Shareholders after the formalities of the AGM are concluded. Shareholders may submit questions to the Board in advance of the AGM and business update by email to investor@angleplc.com before 5.00 pm on Tuesday 29 June 2021. The Board will not be able to answer all individual questions but will group the questions into themes and will endeavour to answer these during the update or as part of concluding matters.
The Annual Report and Financial Statements for the twelve-month period ended 31 December 2020 and Notice of AGM were posted to Shareholders on 4 June 2021, both of which are available for download on the Company's website, www.angleplc.com
For further information:
|
ANGLE plc
|
+44 (0) 1483 343434
|
Andrew Newland, Chief Executive
Ian Griffiths, Finance Director
Andrew Holder, Head of Investor Relations
|
finnCap Ltd (NOMAD and Joint Broker)
