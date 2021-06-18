checkAd

PARTS iD, Inc. Announces Participation in Wells Fargo 2021 Virtual ‘Bricks to Clicks’ Digital Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.06.2021, 13:30  |  27   |   |   

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE American: ID) (“PARTS iD” or “Company), the owner and operator of, among other verticals, “CARiD.com,” a leading digital commerce platform for the automotive aftermarket, announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Nino Ciappina, and Chief Financial Officer, Kailas Agrawal are participating in the Wells Fargo 2021 Virtual ‘Bricks to Clicks’ Digital Conference June 23 – 24, 2021.

Management’s presentation is scheduled for 10:40 am Eastern Time on June 24th and will be simultaneously broadcast on the Internet at https://www.partsidinc.com/.

About PARTS iD, Inc.

PARTS iD is a technology-driven, digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and unique user experiences within niche markets. Founded in 2008 with a vision of creating a one-stop eCommerce destination for the automotive parts and accessories market, PARTS iD has since become a market leader and proven brand-builder, fueled by its commitment to delivering a revolutionary shopping experience; comprehensive, accurate and varied product offerings; and continued digital commerce innovation.




