PARTS iD, Inc. Announces Participation in Wells Fargo 2021 Virtual ‘Bricks to Clicks’ Digital Conference

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE American: ID) (“PARTS iD” or “Company), the owner and operator of, among other verticals, “CARiD.com,” a leading digital commerce platform for the automotive aftermarket, announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Nino Ciappina, and Chief Financial Officer, Kailas Agrawal are participating in the Wells Fargo 2021 Virtual ‘Bricks to Clicks’ Digital Conference June 23 – 24, 2021.

Management’s presentation is scheduled for 10:40 am Eastern Time on June 24th and will be simultaneously broadcast on the Internet at https://www.partsidinc.com/.