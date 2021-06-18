G4S International Finance plc announces results of tender offers and proposals for, and early redemption of Notes due 2023, Notes due 2024 and Notes due 2025

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO, OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN, ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT.

G4S International Finance plc announces results of tender offers and proposals for, and early redemption of, its €500,000,000 1.50 per cent. Notes due 2023, €500,000,000 1.50 per cent. Notes due 2024 and €550,000,000 1.875 per cent. Notes due 2025

18 June 2021. On 20 May 2021, G4S International Finance plc (the Issuer) announced separate invitations to:

(i) holders (the Noteholders) of (a) the €500,000,000 1.50 per cent. Notes due 2023 (ISIN: XS1515216650) (the 2023 Notes), (b) the €500,000,000 1.50 per cent. Notes due 2024 (ISIN: XS1619992883) (the 2024 Notes), and (c) the €550,000,000 1.875 per cent. Notes due 2025 (ISIN: XS1824462896) (together with the 2023 Notes and the 2024 Notes, the Notes and each series of the Notes, a Series), each issued by the Issuer and guaranteed by G4S plc (the Company), to tender any and all of their Notes for purchase by the Issuer for cash (each such invitation referred to in this paragraph (i), an Offer and together the Offers); and

(ii) Noteholders of each Series to approve, by Extraordinary Resolution, the modification of the terms and conditions of the relevant Series (in respect of each Series, the Conditions) to provide for the Issuer to redeem (the Issuer Early Redemption) all, but not some only, of the relevant Series that remains outstanding (if any) on completion of the relevant Offer (each such invitation referred to in this paragraph (ii), a Proposal and together the Proposals).

The Offers and Proposals were made on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in the Tender Offer Memorandum dated 20 May 2021 (the Tender Offer Memorandum). Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not defined have the meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Results of the Offers

The Offers expired at 9.00 a.m. (London time) today, 18 June 2021 (the Expiration Deadline). As at the Expiration Deadline, the aggregate nominal amount of each Series shown in the table below had been validly tendered for purchase pursuant to the Offers. The Issuer has decided to accept for purchase all Notes validly tendered pursuant to the Offers.