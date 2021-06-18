checkAd

G4S International Finance plc announces results of tender offers and proposals for, and early redemption of Notes due 2023, Notes due 2024 and Notes due 2025

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.06.2021, 13:27  |  46   |   |   

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES TO THE DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIED OR MAY HAVE QUALIFIED AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED), AS IT FORMS PART OF DOMESTIC LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018 (AS AMENDED).

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO, OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN, ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT.

G4S International Finance plc announces results of tender offers and proposals for, and early redemption of, its €500,000,000 1.50 per cent. Notes due 2023, €500,000,000 1.50 per cent. Notes due 2024 and €550,000,000 1.875 per cent. Notes due 2025

18 June 2021. On 20 May 2021, G4S International Finance plc (the Issuer) announced separate invitations to:

(i)        holders (the Noteholders) of (a) the €500,000,000 1.50 per cent. Notes due 2023 (ISIN: XS1515216650) (the 2023 Notes), (b) the €500,000,000 1.50 per cent. Notes due 2024 (ISIN: XS1619992883) (the 2024 Notes), and (c) the €550,000,000 1.875 per cent. Notes due 2025 (ISIN: XS1824462896) (together with the 2023 Notes and the 2024 Notes, the Notes and each series of the Notes, a Series), each issued by the Issuer and guaranteed by G4S plc (the Company), to tender any and all of their Notes for purchase by the Issuer for cash (each such invitation referred to in this paragraph (i), an Offer and together the Offers); and

(ii)        Noteholders of each Series to approve, by Extraordinary Resolution, the modification of the terms and conditions of the relevant Series (in respect of each Series, the Conditions) to provide for the Issuer to redeem (the Issuer Early Redemption) all, but not some only, of the relevant Series that remains outstanding (if any) on completion of the relevant Offer (each such invitation referred to in this paragraph (ii), a Proposal and together the Proposals).

The Offers and Proposals were made on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in the Tender Offer Memorandum dated 20 May 2021 (the Tender Offer Memorandum). Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not defined have the meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Results of the Offers

The Offers expired at 9.00 a.m. (London time) today, 18 June 2021 (the Expiration Deadline). As at the Expiration Deadline, the aggregate nominal amount of each Series shown in the table below had been validly tendered for purchase pursuant to the Offers. The Issuer has decided to accept for purchase all Notes validly tendered pursuant to the Offers.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

G4S International Finance plc announces results of tender offers and proposals for, and early redemption of Notes due 2023, Notes due 2024 and Notes due 2025 THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES TO THE DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIED OR MAY HAVE QUALIFIED AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED), AS IT FORMS PART OF …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
Rich Geruson, NexOptic Chairman, Announces NexOptic Receives its 2nd Patent Notice of Allowance ...
Conduent and its CIO Mark Prout Win Gold Stevie Award for Leading Through Digital Disruption
Nevada Exploration Closes Oversubscribed $4.75M Financing
Novan Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Kirkland Lake Gold Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment
GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF ITS CRYPTOCURRENCY TRADING PLATFORM, ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
02/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces early close of the Offering of new shares
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus