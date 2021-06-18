checkAd

Cleantech Building Materials Results of Annual General Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.06.2021, 13:27  |  29   |   |   

18 June 2021

CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC, NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET, COPENHAGEN

TICKER: CBM

Cleantech Building Materials plc

Results of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Cleantech Building Materials plc (“CBM” or the “Company”) was held in London earlier today, 18 June 2021.

Details of the resolutions to be considered at the AGM were published in the Notice of AGM which was posted on 25 May 2021 and is available on the Company’s website: www.cbm-plc.com. All resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM were duly passed without discussion and 100% of the proxy votes cast were in favour of the resolutions. In particular, the following resolutions were passed at the AGM.

The AGM resolved to authorise the directors of the Company to allot shares and grant rights to subscribe for, or convert any security, into shares. The directors of the Company sought authority for the purposes of section 551 of the Companies Act to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot shares and grant rights to subscribe for, or convert any security into, shares up to an aggregate nominal amount of £15,397,154, which is equivalent to approximately 200% of the total issued ordinary share capital of the Company.

The AGM also resolved to authorise the directors of the Company to allot new shares pursuant to the authority to be given by the resolution above, or sell treasury shares, for cash in connection with a pre-emptive offer or otherwise up to a nominal value of £15,397,154 and as to £1,000,000 in nominal value of preference shares.

Furthermore, the AGM resolved, without discussion: to receive the Company’s annual report and accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2020; to re-appoint the directors; to re-appoint Crowe UK LLP as auditors of the Company; and to authorise the board of the Company to determine the remuneration of the auditors.

THE DIRECTORS OF CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE CONTENTS OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

Further Enquiries:

Cleantech Building Materials plc
Adrian Wyn-Griffiths 		info@cbm-plc.com
+44 20 3934 6630
Keswick Global AG (Certified Adviser) info@keswickglobal.com   
+43 1 740 408045
IFC Advisory Limited (Financial PR)
Tim Metcalfe
Zac Cohen

 +44 20 3934 6630

The information communicated in this announcement is “inside information” for the purposes of article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cleantech Building Materials Results of Annual General Meeting 18 June 2021 CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC, NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET, COPENHAGEN TICKER: CBM Cleantech Building Materials plc Results of Annual General Meeting The Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Cleantech Building Materials plc …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
Rich Geruson, NexOptic Chairman, Announces NexOptic Receives its 2nd Patent Notice of Allowance ...
Conduent and its CIO Mark Prout Win Gold Stevie Award for Leading Through Digital Disruption
Nevada Exploration Closes Oversubscribed $4.75M Financing
Novan Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Kirkland Lake Gold Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment
GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF ITS CRYPTOCURRENCY TRADING PLATFORM, ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
02/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces early close of the Offering of new shares
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus